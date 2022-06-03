Virginia lawmakers called a time out this week on a bill that would offer the Washington Commanders a $300 million incentive to build a new stadium in Virginia – possibly in Woodbridge. The bill did not come to the floor when the General Assembly returned to special session Wednesday to vote on the state budget.
The news comes as some local state legislators are expressing cold feet about the 200-acre site in Prince William County that the team is eyeing for its new home. News about the team securing an option to buy land near Potomac Mills – bordered by Interstate 95, Summit School, Caton Hill and Telegraph roads – is raising concerns about traffic and the lack of better mass transportation options, such as Metro, among other things.
In votes taken on the stadium bill in February and March, only three of the 13 state lawmakers representing parts of Prince William County dissented on the idea of creating a state “stadium authority” to allow state-backed bonds to finance the stadium. Those casting no votes, or choosing not to vote at all, included Delegates Elizabeth Guzman, Dan Helmer and Danica Roem.
But, by late last week, both state Sens. George Barker, D-39th, and Jeremy McPike, D-29th, who previously voted in favor of the Senate’s stadium bill, said they were leaning toward voting no on the final vote.
McPike, whose district includes the Telegraph Road site, said he is concerned about the stadium complex gobbling up the Horner Road commuter lot and impacting an adjacent 96-acre site the county purchased last year for the yet-to-be-built 14th high school. It’s still not clear how the stadium site would impact the school site, as the school division has yet to be contacted by the team, according to Diana Gulotta, spokeswoman for Prince William County schools.
“I have no information as it relates to traffic or transportation,” McPike said Tuesday, adding that he was “leaning no” on an eventual vote.
Meanwhile, Barker mustered only lukewarm support for the idea of the Commanders moving to Woodbridge.
“It’s not a terrible site,” Barker offered Friday, noting the proposed site is close to Interstate 95. Still, given the frequent backups on that particular stretch of the highway, Barker said the team’s focus on Woodbridge would affect his vote. Reportedly, the team has not ruled out possible sites in Loudoun County or Washington, D.C., or even rebuilding the stadium in Landover, Maryland.
“Clearly, we need to get metro down [to Woodbridge]. It would help in all kinds of ways, not only for the stadium but also for economic development,” Barker said. “It would really help to get [Metro] down here. What we’ll have to do is come up with a plan … if [Metro] can go to Loudoun, [it] can go to Prince William. It’s closer.”
A recent study of extending Metro from Springfield to stops at Potomac Mills, and ultimately Quantico Marine Corps Base, pegged the cost of such a project at more than $26 billion. An extension would take several years to complete and would not be done by 2027, when the Washington Commanders’ current lease is up at Fed Ex Field. Further, Metro officials have said the system’s core capacity in Washington, D.C. would need to be expanded to support an extension of either the Blue or Yellow lines.
A lack of mass transportation tops the list of reasons why Roem, D-13th, and Guzman, D-31st, say they remain opposed to a bill that would result in a new Commanders moving to Woodbridge. Roem says she’s hard “no” on the bill, while Guzman says she’s strongly leaning that way.
Roem pointed to the catastrophe sparked by the early January snowstorm that left thousands of motorists stranded along I-95 as proof that the particular stretch of highway cannot handle the influx of traffic a new stadium and surrounding “mini-city” it would bring. The Washington Commanders’ plans for the complex include hotel and convention center, an outdoor amphitheater and a string of retail and restaurants.
“How can anyone possibly look at what happened on I-95 in January and say, ‘Hey, you know what I-95 really needs? A new professional football stadium,’” Roem said in an interview last week.
And despite chatter that the stadium could spur an extension of Metro or expanded Virginia Railway Express train service, Roem said “the cold hard facts” of the matter are that neither could be available to help fans get to a new Woodbridge stadium until 2030 at the earliest.
“There is in no way even close to the massive transportation infrastructure you need to support a stadium plus an amphitheater and all the other things they are talking about putting there,” Roem said. “You have to have adequate infrastructure in place before you build.”
Roem added that her constituent email regarding the proposed Woodbridge site has been universally opposed. “My constituents are not too keen on their tax dollars funding Dan Snyder’s play palace,” she added.
Like Roem, Guzman expressed concerns about traffic as well as directing state tax money – even money raised by the stadium complex itself – into a facility for a wealthy private football team. Guzman says she is also concerned about accusations of sexual harassment by the team’s cheerleaders and accusations of financial improprieties surrounding team owner Dan Snyder and his executives. Heads of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote to the Federal Trade Commission in April to ask that they investigate Snyder’s alleged “troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct.” The accusations are being investigated by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. Snyder has denied all wrongdoing.
Guzman said she doesn't "feel comfortable" directing tax dollars into a stadium for a team with such issues. “I have to think of the victims," she said.
Beyond that, Guzman said she is concerned about whether the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium site will be able to advocate for their concerns. She noted that upper-class Potomac Shores has seemingly fended off having the stadium built in its backyard, while more working- and middle-class Lake Ridge and Dale City bear the brunt of the latest proposal.
Guzman said she also wants assurances that the Commanders and their contractors will use “project labor agreements” to ensure construction workers are paid prevailing wages before she can support the stadium bill. She’s also concerned about the loss of the Horner Road commuter lot, one of the county’s largest, and the possible impacts to the county’s 14th high school.
“With all of these unknowns, I will vote against it,” she said.
It’s not clear how much sway dissenting members of Prince William’s legislative delegation will have on the stadium vote. Speculation Tuesday was that state Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-35th, of Fairfax County, called off the vote this week because he didn’t have the votes, or it was too close to call. That’s a major reversal for a bill that passed both chambers with overwhelming bi-partisan support earlier this spring.
Although some questioned whether the team’s contract to purchase the Woodbridge site was leaked as a way to win support of state legislators, it seems to have had the opposite effect. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-34th of Fairfax, announced Wednesday, May 25, a day after news of the Woodbridge site was leaked, that he would not support the stadium bill because of the Commanders’ losing record and the team’s lack of a “brand” in the wake of its name change. The team formerly known as the Redskins has not won a playoff game since 2005 and has struggled with home game attendance in recent years.
“You're asking the Commonwealth of Virginia to enter a long-term economic relationship with a team that, effectively, has no brand,” Petersen said in a radio interview Friday, May 27.
But despite the doubts raised by Petersen and others, at least two influential local state lawmakers – Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, said they still see reasons to back the stadium bill for the economic benefits the complex could bring to both Virginia and Prince William County.
Torian called the new stadium complex “a good addition to Prince William County” and said he believes the county’s leaders are “looking favorably at the possibility” of the Commanders moving to Woodbridge. Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, meanwhile, declined to comment on the stadium proposal Friday, May 27, except to say that traffic and transportation are “major concerns.”
Surovell, meanwhile, argued that the stadium would be the catalyst needed to spur the extension of Metro to Prince William and would bring valuable entertainment amenities to an area currently lacking them. Surovell noted that the “loudest voices of protest” seem to be coming from “inner Fairfax” and said he is “tired of people telling eastern Fairfax and Prince William what they can’t have.”
Still, both Surovell and Torian emphasized they aren’t dismissing the allegations against the Washington Commanders. Surovell said they “need to be taken seriously and investigated,” while Torian called them “very concerning.”
“I’m leaving it up to the authorities to do their due diligence and do their investigation,” Torian said. “But I want to be very clear. I’m not being dismissive of it.”
Several local state lawmakers could not be reached for comment on the stadium bill, including Sens. John Bell, D-13th, and Richard Stuart, R-28th, and Dels. Dan Helmer, D-40th, Candi Mundon King, D-2nd, Michelle Maldonado, D-50th, Briana Sewell, D-51st, and Suhas Subramanyam, D-87th. The Prince William Times will publish their input if we receive it.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
