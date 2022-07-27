Northern Virginia Food Rescue, the local nonprofit known for its efforts to reduce food waste and feed hungry residents, will hold two more free food giveaways this summer at local libraries.
On Friday, July 29, food boxes will be distributed at the Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave. in Manassas, from noon to 2 p.m.
The next and last food giveaway event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge, also between noon and 2 p.m.
Both events are drive-throughs. Residents do not have to sign any paperwork or show an identification card to receive the food, accorinding to a Prince William County news release.
The food is pre-boxed and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said.
The boxes typically contain pasta, rice, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna fish and packaged macaroni and cheese.
"With these times of rising costs, many families in Prince William County have to choose between paying their bills and eating," NVFR Prince William Region Partner Relations Coordinator John Wooten said in the news release.
"The food we're able to provide through this program may relieve some of the economic stressors these families are currently facing."
Families with children who depend on meals at school also need food while school is out, Wooten noted.
"Since schools are closed for the summer, those families are especially vulnerable this time of year," Wooten said.
