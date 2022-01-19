Another 1 to 3 inches of snow expected Thursday, National Weather Service says

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park could be in for another 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday morning and into early afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
A large swath of Northern Virginia and southern Maryland are under a winter weather advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Precipitation is expected to start as rain and then turn to snow as temperatures drop Thursday morning.
By daybreak on Thursday, most of the region will have switched to mainly snow with a rain/snow mix hanging on for areas southeast of D.C., according to the forecasters’ discussion on the NWS website.
Forecasters say the area could receive “a solid two to three hours of purely snow,” leading to accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the region.
Precipitation should start tapering off from northwest to southeast during the mid- to late morning or mid-afternoon on Thursday, forecasters say.
Mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of Thursday, but temperatures are expected to steadily drop throughout the day, declining to the upper 20s to lower 30s by sundown, the forecasters’ discussion said.
