 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow expected Thursday, National Weather Service says

  • Updated
  • 0
Expected snowfall according to the National Weather Service

More snow -- Between 1 and 2 inches and possibly as much as 3 inches -- is expected to fall in the area Thursday, Jan. 20.

 National Weather Service

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park could be in for another 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday morning and into early afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

A large swath of Northern Virginia and southern Maryland are under a winter weather advisory in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Precipitation is expected to start as rain and then turn to snow as temperatures drop Thursday morning.

By daybreak on Thursday, most of the region will have switched to mainly snow with a rain/snow mix hanging on for areas southeast of D.C., according to the forecasters’ discussion on the NWS website.

Forecasters say the area could receive “a solid two to three hours of purely snow,” leading to accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across the region.

Precipitation should start tapering off from northwest to southeast during the mid- to late morning or mid-afternoon on Thursday, forecasters say.

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of Thursday, but temperatures are expected to steadily drop throughout the day, declining to the upper 20s to lower 30s by sundown, the forecasters’ discussion said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters