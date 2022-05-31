The National Park Service has officially listed Annaburg Manor, located on Maple Street in Manassas, on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic house was built in 1892 as a summer retreat by Prussian-born entrepreneur Robert Portner and named for his wife Anna.
The City of Manassas bought the house, which sits on 3.65 acres, in 2019 and opened the grounds for use as a park. City staff and consultants worked together on the nomination process to recognize the historic importance of the home, according to a City of Manassas news release.
The city has been renovating the 35-room house over the last year. Significant repairs were needed due to water damage, structural issues and age.
Over the past year, restoration efforts included replacing the Annaburg’s original slate roof, metal cornices and wood box gutters. To remedy moisture problems, layers and layers of paint added to porous surfaces on the outside of the house were removed. The city also plans to replace the windows in the house, the release said.
The foundation of Annaburg’s stone tower, which was torn down in the 1980s due to structural integrity issues, was uncovered during an archaeological excavation performed on the property, the release said.
Portner was an Alexandria-based “beer baron” who is said to have paid more than $50,000 for the main house -- a massive amount of money in the 1890s. Portner also designed artificial cooling machines, and Annaburg is thought to be the first home in the United States that had mechanical air-conditioning.
After the Portners passed away the house was no longer occupied and fell into disrepair. While it sustained extensive damage during the many years it was unoccupied, a previous incarnation of Novant Health UVA Health System took it over in the 1960s and Annaburg became a nursing home and rehabilitation center.
Annaburg has long been a leisure destination, frequently used as a place to enjoy nature, take walks, and even ice skate on frozen ponds during wintertime. The city plans to hearken back to those times with the addition of park amenities planned for this year. The Annaburg lawn is already available for special event rentals, the release said.
Annaburg joins Liberia, the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth, Cannon Branch Fort, Mayfield Fort, the Manassas Water Tower, and the downtown national historic district on the National Register of Historic Places.
