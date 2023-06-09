With no Republicans running this year for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in the heavily Democratic Neabsco District, both Democratic candidates are focused entirely on the June 20 primary.
Incumbent Supervisor Victor Angry, 54, who was elected in 2019, faces challenger Nate Murphy, a 35-year-old teacher and football coach. The Neabsco District includes all of Dale City and parts of Woodbridge. It’s roughly bordered by Interstate 95, Hoadly Road, Cardinal Drive and Prince William Parkway.
Why they’re running
Murphy, a Prince William County native teaches social studies and is the head football coach at Hylton High School in Woodbridge.
“I’m running to help fight the uptick in crime in Prince William County,” Murphy said, “and to make sure we don’t continue to balance our budget on the backs of the taxpayers.”
Murphy also said that his goal as supervisor is to be engaged in the Neabsco District as much as he can.
“As supervisor, my goal is to be at as many Eagle Scout ceremonies and ribbon-cuttings as possible,” Murphy said. “I want to be known as a public servant, not a public figure.”
Angry, a Florida native, is a retired command sergeant major of the U.S. National Guard and was the first Black supervisor elected to the county board. Angry is also a volunteer firefighter.
Angry said that he is running to finish some of the projects he started during his first term, including the Quartz District development in Dale City. The Quartz District is a planned commercial and residential development at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Prince William Parkway that is slated for 1,000 townhomes as well as a retail center that will include Whole Foods.
“It has a road improvement, a state-of-the-art adventure park, a walking bridge—all that is self-contained; it will be its own little community,” Angry said.
Angry said he expects the project will break ground next April.
On data centers
Both Murphy and Angry said they support the county’s growing data center industry because of the additional commercial tax revenue it generates. Data centers generated about $100 million in local tax revenue this year.
Murphy said that if elected to the board, his votes on data center projects would depend on if they “make sense” according to the county’s comprehensive plan. Murphy declined to comment on the Prince William Digital Gateway, saying he has not researched the project enough to have an opinion on it.
Angry was the leading proponent of the PW Digital Gateway and introduced the comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for it back in July 2021.
In November 2022, Angry made the motion to approve the PW Digital Gateway’s CPA, which the board approved in a 5-2 vote. Angry and the board’s other four Democratic supervisors voted to approve the 2,100-acre data center development planned in the formerly protected “rural crescent.” The board’s two Republicans members eligible to vote – Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles – voted against it. Former supervisor Pete Candland, a Republican who represented the Gainesville District where the development is planned, could not vote because his own home and property are under contract to the data center developers involved in the deal.
Angry declined to comment, however, on whether he will vote in favor of the three rezoning projects that would bring the Digital Gateway to fruition. The project would bring 28 to 34 data centers to 1,600 acres along Pageland Lane directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Angry said that many of his ideas for the county would require an increase in the commercial tax base, which would give the county more funds to implement them.
Angry said more data centers would help boost the commercial tax base, although they are not the only type of business he wants to bring to the county. He said he hopes to grow the county’s commercial tax base to 35% of overall revenue. Currently, the county gets 20% to 25% of its revenue from commercial sources.
Angry said that the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District should also be reviewed, though he did not say how. The district includes more than 10,000 acres where data centers are allowed by right
On crime and public safety
Both Neabsco candidates emphasized the importance of curbing crime among youth by improving their access to community activities and support.
As a teacher, Murphy said he believes that if youth are more engaged in their communities, they will be less likely to engage in crime.
“We have to make sure our youth have good things to do when they’re not at school or work,” Murphy said. “We have to have community engagement and community events.”
Angry said that while he values mental health services such as the county’s future mental health crisis receiving center, he wants to take a proactive approach, preventing crises before they happen.
“I don’t want to just be reactive in this situation, I want to be proactive,” Angry said. “I want to go into the homes, get to the youth, build more community programs. Imagine if everything—sports, movie theaters, community pools – were free for youth under a certain age.”
Angry said that many young people who become involved in crime are living in lower-income areas, and positive activities that could occupy their time are often too expensive. He said that he hopes to build an indoor sports facility, including a track and multiple sports fields, which would be free for young people.
Both candidates also said that they supported the 20% raise for police officers that was part of the 2024 budget. Murphy and Angry both emphasized a large, well-supported police force as an antidote to increasing crime.
“We have to make sure we have highly trained, qualified and good police in our community,” Murphy said. “We have to fill all the police positions we currently have, and we have to retain our officers.”
On education
As a teacher and Prince William Education Association member, Murphy said education is one of the primary issues he is focusing on in his campaign. Though the school board, not the board of county supervisors, determines teacher salaries, Murphy says that the board should support higher pay and better treatment for teachers. He also praised the school board’s decision to allow collective bargaining for teachers.
“It goes beyond just wages, sometimes it’s workplace environment,” Murphy said.
Murphy was endorsed by the PWEA, which is the county’s teachers’ union.
Angry emphasized proper funding for schools, stating that increasing the commercial tax base will allow schools to have more funds.
“The more the county grows and invites businesses in, the better the schools are, and the better our funding is,” Angry said.
Angry also said he supports the school board’s decision to add Evolv weapons-detection systems to the county’s middle and high schools next year.
Other issues
Murphy is opposed to the county’s meals tax, saying that it hurts small restaurants.
“It’s time that we stop always looking to pay our county expenses with our residents,” Murphy said. “This tax is negatively impacting small businesses and small restaurants; it’s literally causing a reduction in the workforce.”
Murphy said that taxes on residents can be alleviated by increasing the county’s commercial tax base by bringing new businesses—especially technology businesses such as data centers – into the county.
Angry voted twice for the meals tax, both when it was originally implemented in 2022 and when it was reinstated as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Angry said he wants to improve transportation in the county, including the OmniRide bus lines and the Virginia Rail Express commuter train. He says that he hopes the county’s VRE train will attract tourists to the area, who can then ride the train into Washington, D.C.
Angry also wants to add more bus routes, including a dedicated route along Dale Boulevard. He wants more transportation routes within the county, rather than just routes into D.C. for commuters.
“Although Prince William County was born out of a bedroom community, we are no longer a bedroom community,” Angry said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
