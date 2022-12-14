The Prince William County supervisors made several changes to the comprehensive plan overhaul known as "Pathway to 2040" during their Dec. 13-14 meeting, some in response to citizens’ concerns.
The changes were hashed out between the hours of about 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 after a nearly six-hour public hearing.
Some highlights:
Devlin Technology Park in Bristow: A 270-acre area planned near Devlin Road for the “Devlin Technology Park” was changed to a data-center friendly "Industrial-3" designation after a back-and-forth between Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville.
The area had been planned for "suburban residential low." Lawson sought to maintain the area's residential planning, but Wheeler argued against allowing new homes to built beside the adjacent Hunter property, which was already rezoned for data centers in 2021. Both said figuring out what to do about the 270-acre parcel was a tough decision, given the nearby data center development.
Developer Stanley Martin has filed a needed rezoning application to develop the new data center campus. The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning over the summer, but the plan has not yet been heard by the Prince William Board of Supervisors.
The area is expected to hold as many as seven to 11 data center buildings.
Delaney Tract outside Manassas: An undeveloped, 660-acre area in the Occoquan District along the Prince William Parkway will be included in the new Occoquan Protection Area, a large swath near the Occoquan Reservoir that was downplanned to one home per 5 acres from one home per 2.5 acres. An earlier version of the plan designated the Delaney Tract for higher-density “conservation residential” cluster housing.
Peaks Mill Road: A planned $40 million extension of Peaks Mill Road to the Prince William Parkway was eliminated after Hunters Ridge residents complained that it would attract through-traffic in their neighborhood.
Proposed Manassas Mall area data center: A 70-acre parcel next to the Manassas Mall, known as the Compton property, was changed from data center use to mixed-use, high-density housing. Any specific project would still require a rezoning.
Victory Christian Ministries in Dale City: The supervisors approved a mixed-use T-4 designation on the Minnieville Road property in Dale City now home to Victory Christian Ministries church. The designation could allow multi-family housing at 20 to 50 dwelling units per acre but any such project would require rezoning approval.
Independent Hill “workforce housing”: Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, received the OK to designate 10 acres in the Independent Hill area just north of Prince William Forest Park as “workforce housing” with a residential neighborhood designation of RN-4. That would allow townhomes or apartments at a density of eight to 24 per acre. Any project will require rezoning approval.
Vint Hill conservation residential: A 580- tract located along Vint Hill Road known as the “House property” will be designated conservation residential T-1C, a change that will allow for cluster-type development at a rate of two dwelling units an acre.
The area had been part of the rural crescent, where housing was limited to one home per 10 acres. Any project will require rezoning approval.
(3) comments
The Pathway to 2040 delivers an arrow to the heart of Prince William County with some of the most irresponsible land use decisions imaginable.
Santa Wheeler and her four obedient elves shoveled their Christmas coal into the BOCS money train after enduring hours of tiresome whining from constituents pleading for preservation of their communities.
Shady deals cooked up long ago behind closed doors were rubber stamped while disadvantaged county residents were left to spit into a wind of political indifference. Developers have been eagerly awaiting such a compliant Board that would abandon any semblance of prudence and give them carte blanche to run their bulldozers with reckless abandon. Our county is being vandalized before our very eyes by acquiescence or outright collusion from those we entrusted to represent us.
The decision on Devlin Technology Park was almost vindictive. With residents of Amberleigh Station and Silver Leaf Estates already drowning in a sea of incompatible industrial development, this Board decides to throw them an anchor. In the bargain, they point a dagger at the heart of Victory Lakes, Lanier Farms, Sheffield Manor and Chris Yung Elementary School.
As a Democrat, I am disgusted by the atrocious conduct of the Democratic charlatans presiding over this running disaster that has now been extended to every corner of the county. It’s time to realize the voters have inadvertently given guns to babies, and the adults need to take them away.
Five Democratic Supervisors who vote in anti-environmental lockstep.
The “adjustments” are like folding the deck chairs on the Titanic: futile action to keep looking busy and resulting in the inevitable destruction and loss.
