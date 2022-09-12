The proposed "Devlin Technology Park," a project that would have allowed between seven and 11 new data centers to be built behind homes in Bristow, is on hold for now.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors was scheduled to hold a final public hearing and vote on the project on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Late Monday night, however, the attorneys for developer Stanley Martin informed community members via email that they would submit a deferral letter to county officials Tuesday morning to ask that the public hearing and vote be placed on hold.
"Based on feedback from Supervisor [Jeanine] Lawson and the residents, the applicant has decided to ask for a deferral of the public hearing tomorrow. We will be submitting the deferral letter to county staff in the morning," Jonelle M. Coleman, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley and Walsh, wrote to Kevin Allen, president of the Silver Leaf Estates Homeowners Association, in an email obtained by the Prince William Times.
About 100 residents of Silver Leaf Estates and nearby Amberleigh Station subdivisions protested at the corner of Linton Hall Road and Bourne Place Saturday afternoon to urge that the supervisors halt the project and further data center development around their neighborhoods.
The "Devlin Technology Park" plan consists of about 270 acres stretching from the back of Chris Yung Elementary School to behind the Amberleigh Station neighborhood at Linton Hall and Devlin Roads.
The project is the last piece in a larger swath of about 700 acres -- more than 400 of which have already been zoned for data centers. The protesters are also fighting the planned construction of 11 data centers on land behind Silver Leaf Estates that was rezoned by the board of supervisors in September 2021.
During the Sept. 10 protest, residents said they fear the data centers will lower their property values and subject them to years of destructive blasting -- as the buildings are constructed -- as well as constant noise once they are operational. Noise complaints about existing data centers built close to residential neighborhoods have increased over the past few months.
“These data centers are not being built here. We will chain ourselves to the trees if we have to,” said Donna Gallant, a resident of Amberleigh Station, said during the protest.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has approved several data center projects, mostly in Gainesville, Manassas and Haymarket, over the past few years. This is the first high-profile data center proposal to be deferred by the developer amid resident opposition.
On Wednesday, the Prince William County Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a first public hearing for the controversial "Prince William Digital Gateway," a plan that is proposing to replan 2,100 acres in the county's rural crescent -- and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park -- for new data centers.
That proposal has become the most contentious land-use change in more than a decade and has resulted in efforts to recall both Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, from office over their personal ties to the the project.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
Good to know that we have reached the point that the developers are more responsive than the supervisors. This is the WORST project yet proposed, and I believe everyone but Boddye voted for it. Take note, PWC.
