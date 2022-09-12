23_PWT_Data Center Protest_Doug Stroud Photography__S528070.jpg

Bristow residents Erin Burnett, center with yellow poster, and Douglas Ricketts, right, in dark T-shirt, join other Bristow residents Saturday to protest data centers planned and already approved behind their neighborhoods.

 Doug Stroud
Devlin technology park aerial from Roger Snyder

About 700 acres of data centers: The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval on July 27 of the "Devlin Technology Park" in Bristow. If approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the plan would allow up to 4.25 million square feet of data center space in seven to 11 different buildings on 270 acres near Linton Hall and Devlin roads in Bristow. Data centers have already been approved on the adjacent Hunter property.
site of Hunter property under rezoning for data centers aerial by Roger Snyder

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Sept. 7, 2021, to rezone a 196-acre site off Linton Hall Road and behind Piney Branch Elementary School for a new data center campus. The property was once slated for the failed "Stone Haven" residential development. 
PWCTaxpayer
PWCTaxpayer

Good to know that we have reached the point that the developers are more responsive than the supervisors. This is the WORST project yet proposed, and I believe everyone but Boddye voted for it. Take note, PWC.

