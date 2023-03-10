Amid a community outbreak of meningococcal disease in eastern Virginia that has so far resulted in three deaths, Virginia Health Department officials are urging parents of pre-teens and teens, as well as those who are at-risk for serious complications, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The outbreak was declared in September 2022, and 12 cases of invasive meningococcal disease type Y have been reported since June, according to a Virginia Department of Health news release.
The three patients who died suffered complications associated with the disease, indicating this outbreak strain might cause more severe illness than is usually seen in type Y cases, the release said.
The deaths occurred between one to six days after symptoms began. The strain is also believed to be circulating more widely, both in Virginia and other states, the release said.
Meningococcal disease is a serious illness caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. The bacteria spread from person to person through the exchange of respiratory and throat secretions such as kissing, coughing or sneezing directly into the face of others, or sharing cups, water bottles, eating utensils or cigarettes.
While this outbreak continues, VDH urges residents not to share personal items such as vapes, lipsticks or toothbrushes; to practice good hand hygiene; to avoid close contact with people who are sick; and not to delay seeking care if they experience symptoms of meningococcal disease.
The health department also asks parents to ensure that their adolescents and teenagers receive the meningococcal conjugate vaccine on schedule at 11 or 12 years of age as well as a booster dose at age 16.
The meningococcal conjugate vaccine can provide protection against meningococcal disease type Y. The health department encourages parents and healthcare providers to ensure that children receive all recommended vaccines.
Teenagers should receive their first dose of the vaccine prior to entering seventh grade, and a booster dose before 12th grade.
Virginians should also speak to their health care providers if they are at high-risk for meningococcal disease to ensure they are up to date on the vaccine.
The health department has not identified a common risk factor. It is thought that the cases are connected by asymptomatic community transmission, the release said.
So far, all patients have been residents of Hampton Roads, and most are Black or African American adults between 30 and 60 years of age. Eleven patients were not vaccinated for meningococcal disease type Y, and one was partially vaccinated, the release said.
This bacterium is commonly found in the nose and throat of people without causing disease. Rarely, people can develop serious forms of illness, such as meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) or septicemia (a bloodstream infection).
Symptoms can first appear flu-like and may quickly become more severe. Early detection and diagnosis are essential for timely treatment with antibiotics.
Those who experience the following symptoms: fever, chills, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to bright light and possibly a rash should not delay seeking treatment, the health department said.
Certain groups of people are considered at a high-risk for meningococcal disease. They include people living with HIV, those whose spleen is damaged or removed, people with sickle cell disease, anyone with a rare immune condition called “complement deficiency” or anyone taking a type of drug called a “complement inhibitor.” People in those groups should talk to their healthcare provider to ensure they are up to date on the vaccine.
Virginians should contact their local health department about options for accessing the vaccine. For additional help contacting your local health department, call 877-VAX-IN-VA.
