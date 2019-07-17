Prince William County will be under a “heat advisory” Wednesday due to a “heat index” expected between 105 and 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It means the combination of high temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, the advisory says.
Those who are working outside today should take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include throbbing headache, dizziness and light-headedness, a lack of sweating despite the heat, red, hot, and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps and nausea and vomiting.
Other signs include rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak; rapid, shallow breathing; behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering; seizures and unconsciousness.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, the advisory warns, and those suffering from it should call 911.
Prince William County’s drop-in center will operate extended hours today, tomorrow and Friday due to the temperature and heat index rising above 95 degrees.
The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. today, as a result of the heat, according to county officials.
The drop-in center operates six-days a week on a rotating schedule and serves homeless residents and others by providing meals, showers, clothing, opportunities for spiritual/social interaction as well as assistance in meeting health, employment, education, and housing needs through referrals.
The center is located at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge. For more information, call 703-792-7648.
