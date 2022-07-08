In the wake of concerns raised by a small group of residents about possible conflicts of interest, Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said Thursday she has recently sold at least $50,000 in stock she and her husband held in Blackstone, Inc., the parent company of a firm involved in one of two rezoning applications at the heart of a controversial proposal to create a new data center corridor in the protected “rural crescent” on land adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
In a July 7 statement to the Prince William Times, Wheeler, D-At Large, said she made the move not because her stock investment in Blackstone violated Virginia’s conflict of interest law, but rather because she wanted to “put to rest any doubt in the minds” of local residents expressing concerns about her sizable investments in technology stocks as the county board considers major land-use decisions involving data centers, including the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway.
“While my ownership of this stock did not rise to the level of a conflict of interest as defined by the state statute, and in no way would have affected my evaluation of any projects before the board, to put to rest any doubt in the minds of anyone who has a concern, my husband and I have divested ourselves of any interest in the Blackstone Fund,” Wheeler’s statement said.
Wheeler also said her “first duty is always to the people of Prince William County” and noted that the supervisors’ financial disclosure statements, filed annually by Feb. 1 by law, are done to “ensure financial transparency.” Wheeler did not say exactly when the stock was sold and declined further comment.
Land-use decisions on data centers
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which Wheeler leads, is weighing not only the Prince William Digital Gateway but also an expansion of the county’s “Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District,” where data centers are allowed “by right” or without special approval by the county board.
Prince William County is fast becoming a major hub for data centers. The county is currently home to 33 data centers, including 29 inside the overlay district and four that lie outside it. Nineteen more data centers are pending construction or approval, including 11 inside the overlay district and eight outside it, according to county documents.
According to Wheeler’s most recent financial disclosure statement, dated Feb. 1, 2022, she and her husband, John Wheeler, owned between $50,000 and $250,000 in stock in Blackstone, Inc., which acquired QTS Realty Trust in June 2021.
On Feb. 28, 2022, QTS filed an application to rezone 812 of the 2,133 acres along rural Pageland Lane to allow for new data centers. The area is included in the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway data center corridor. The land is currently zoned agricultural and lies in the “rural crescent,” where development is limited to one home per 10 acres and industrial uses are prohibited.
The county is also considering a second rezoning application filed by Compass data center developer for another 825 acres within the 2,133-acre zone. The area encompasses several existing neighborhoods with homes valued at $1 million or more, including that of Supervisor Peter Candland, R-Gainesville. Candland and his wife, Robyn, own a home on a 5.7-acre lot on Livia Drive that they purchased in 2017 for $680,000, according to county land records.
The couple is under contract to sell the property to Compass for an estimated $5 million if the supervisors approve the rezoning. Because of his direct financial interest in the proposal, Candland has had to recuse himself from any board votes or discussions on the Prince William Digital Gateway. Candland’s decision to involve himself personally in the deal – leaving his constituents without a vote in the matter – has led some Gainesville District residents to launch an effort to recall him from office.
Both rezonings – along with an underlying application to change the county’s long-term land-use plan to open the area to “tech-flex” development – are still being reviewed by county staff and have yet to be considered by either the planning commission or the board of supervisors.
The Prince William Digital Gateway proposal has touched off a wave of opposition from conservation groups and residents who worry about the unsightly buildings, noise and environmental impacts of such a large data center corridor in the county’s rural area. It’s also drawn fire from the Manassas National Battlefield Park. Former superintendent Brandon Bies, who called the proposed data center corridor “the single greatest threat to the park in three decades.”
Wheeler’s tech investments
On her financial disclosure form, Wheeler also listed several other stock investments in companies that make components or products for data centers. Of the total of about $1.4 to $8.5 million in stock and mutual fund investments listed on the chair’s form, between $135,000 and $850,000 are investments in tech companies that have some connection to data centers.
(Wheeler’s exact investments are not disclosed because the form lists investments in ranges – such as $5,000 to $50,000 and $50,000 to $250,000 – rather than precise amounts.)
Blackstone, Inc., parent company of QTS, is a global investment firm that manages $649 billion in assets, according to its website, and is involved in many different industries in addition to data centers. In her statement, Wheeler noted that Blackstone, Inc. is “a very widely held stock” with investors that include the Virginia Retirement System as well as Vanguard.
Chris Carroll and Bob Weir, two critics of the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal, questioned Wheeler’s investments during citizen comment time at the June 28 meeting. Carroll, who lives in Nokesville, said Wheeler appeared to be “loading up on data center stocks left and right” and called on the board of supervisors to put the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal on hold until “the financial motives behind it can be examined.”
“The data center stocks are one thing, but holding interest in QTS is inexcusable to me, and should be for all county residents who believe in open, fair, transparent government,” Carroll added in an email.
Wheeler declined to answer questions about her other tech stock investments or why she’s bought stock in so many companies with ties to data centers since taking office in 2020.
One expert on Virginia’s State and Local Government Conflict of Interests Act, however, said those investments are not likely to trigger Wheeler’s recusal on data center votes or even a statement from her regarding her investments before such votes are taken, both of which can be required under the law in certain circumstances.
Attorney Mark Flynn, who formerly offered conflicts of interest training for the Virginia Municipal League, said neither Wheeler’s investment in Blackstone, Inc. in particular – nor in tech stocks more generally – likely qualify as a “personal financial interest” under the state law. The definition stipulates that an elected official or their spouse would either have to be employed by a firm directly involved in a county land-use “transaction,” such as a rezoning, or earn at least $5,000 annually from their stock holdings in such a company, which he said is unlikely.
“It’s not like her decision is going to make her any more or less money,” Flynn said.
The Virginia Conflicts of Interest Advisory Council, an entity set up by the Virginia General Assembly to guide state and local elected officials and employees regarding the law, cannot comment to the press about possible conflicts of interest, according to council Executive Director G. Stewart Petoe.
Sharon Pandak, a local attorney and a member of the council, declined to comment directly on Wheeler’s situation because the council’s advice is available only to elected officials and state and local government employees on a confidential basis, by law. But she said whether an official has a conflict of interest requires a careful examination of all the facts.
“It’s important to understand every detail in analyzing whether or not someone has to disclose [a conflict of interest] or disqualify themselves for a decision,” Pandak said.
Wheeler said she has not sought an opinion on a potential conflict of interest from County Attorney Michelle Robl, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth nor the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council, all of which could offer guidance specific to her situation.
Regarding Wheeler’s decision to sell her Blackstone, Inc. stock, Carroll said he believes a more thorough explanation is needed from Wheeler as to what she knew about QTS’s involvement in the Prince William Digital Gateway plan and whether her dividends met the standard for a personal financial interest under the law, among other things.
“While I appreciate Chair Wheeler disclosing and divesting in the stock of the company pushing the PW Digital Gateway and funding the comprehensive plan amendment, it does little to provide answers on the motives of how this process was started and pushed through,” Carroll wrote in an email. “The selling of stock does nothing to answer any … questions on past actions and motives in regards to data centers in the rural space; it is only a necessary action to allow her to vote on the Digital Gateway in the future.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
Can someone please tell me how it can possibly be considered normal to zone 140 data centers into one community within the time frame of about a year? Why is Chair Wheeler railroading this process?
Virginia needs to tighten it up.
