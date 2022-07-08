Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.