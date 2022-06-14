An AMBER alert was issued Tuesday night for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing from Alexandria since about 4:30 p.m. and is believed to be “in extreme danger,” according to Virginia State Police.
The child, Amelia Marianna Kraus, was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria at 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. Police believe the girl was abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus, a white woman with blond hair, brown eyes who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Catherine Kraus is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head, according to Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
Kraus is believed to be driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, with Virginia license plate number EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV with Massachusetts license plate WS5025.
The child, Amelia Marianna Kraus, is a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes, Geller said in a news release.
Anyone who sees a woman and child meeting these descriptions is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.