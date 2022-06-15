AMBER alert issued for Amelia Marianna Kraus, 3

Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl missing from Alexandria since 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

A 3-year-old girl who was abducted by her non-custodial mother Tuesday afternoon, triggering a statewide AMBER alert, was found safe early Wednesday morning.

The Virginia State Police canceled the AMBER alert at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, after the child, Amelia Marianna Kraus, was found safe in West Virginia.

The girl's mother, Catherine Kraus, 35, is in police custody and charges are pending, according to Fairfax County Police.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.