A 3-year-old girl who was abducted by her non-custodial mother Tuesday afternoon, triggering a statewide AMBER alert, was found safe early Wednesday morning.
The Virginia State Police canceled the AMBER alert at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, after the child, Amelia Marianna Kraus, was found safe in West Virginia.
The girl's mother, Catherine Kraus, 35, is in police custody and charges are pending, according to Fairfax County Police.
UPDATE: Amelia has been found in West Virginia and is safe. Catherine Kraus is in custody and charges are pending. Thank you to our detectives, our community and our law enforcement partners for your help in bringing Amelia home safe. https://t.co/u9Y4qPyHOp— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 15, 2022
