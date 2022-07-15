“Don’t touch” was my mantra during a recent visit to the new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Manassas. Apparently, if one of my three small children touched anything—and didn’t put it back exactly where it belonged—I’d be charged for it. I don’t need that stress. Granted, “Don’t touch anything” has been my mantra since the pandemic began, but this is almost less controllable.
As if the fear of unauthorized purchases wasn’t anxiety inducing enough, the eyes in the sky were creeping me out. There were cameras and scanners everywhere. Just look up, and you’ll see one every 12 to 18 inches. At one point, I almost considered grabbing some aluminum foil for a tin hat.
I took a deep breath and continued pushing the lime green shopping cart down the aisles. My 6- and 8-year-old had pleaded for the compact, two-level, fluorescent orange option, but it didn’t have a seat with leg holes for our toddler. For those who are curious about shopping carts, there’s no miniature-vehicle-shaped option like at other grocery stores. But Amazon Fresh’s carts have smartphone holders and flashy strips along the edge that help the store monitor purchases. The full-size shopping cart holds approximately 135 combined pounds of kids before feeling like it will tip over.
The new Amazon Fresh grocery store in Manassas opened in June at 7807 Sudley Road, near the Sky Zone trampoline park. It is one of three Amazon Fresh stores opening in Northern Virginia this summer, and, at 45,000 square feet, it is the area’s largest. Other stores are opening in Lorton and Arlington.
The Manassas store feels like a hybrid between a conventional grocery store and a warehouse; it’s definitely not like a Whole Foods Market, which is also owned by Amazon, despite some of its “365 brand” grocery items. During my visit around 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning, the hot foods stations were not yet open, and several specialty cold sections, such as the olive bar and seafood department, were closed.
When I noticed the $4.97 rotisserie chicken station was empty, I made a mental note that I’ll keep buying the $4.99 rotisserie chicken at Costco down the street. It may be 2 cents more but at least it’s ready by 10 a.m.
A friendly man was just starting to make sushi when I walked by. He made me miss the dine-in, mini restaurant options I love at Whole Foods Markets. Even if I did buy the freshly prepared sushi, there was nowhere to eat it in the store … unless you count the few tables with chairs outside that were occupied with what appeared to be a staff meeting.
The bakery department was scant and remiss of the beautiful cakes and other confections found at the Whole Foods Market in Fairfax. It wasn’t until I got home that I realized the pre-packaged “fresh” brand of mini cupcakes my children coerced me into buying were six days past the sell-by date.
When I saw that the “international, bean, and rice” aisle began with a row of Hamburger Helper, I lost hope that this store could compete with the real international stores a few blocks away. The $5.49 dragon fruit in the produce section did look fresh, though.
The produce section reminded me of the nearby LIDL or ALDI whose fruits and vegetables remain in their original shipping containers. Amazon Fresh’s, however, are all the exact same size and color, leaving me to believe that these cardboard boxes are tied into the weight-sensing technology used within the shelving systems.
The “beer, wine and spirits” section was sizable and well stocked. I’m not sure why “spirits” was on the sign though, as no liquor is available outside of Virginia ABC stores. Also, I’m also curious to know how they verified that I’m of legal drinking age when no ID was checked when I purchased a case of cold beer. The minimum age to have an Amazon Prime account is 18, according to their service agreement; this leaves an obvious age gap if the store is relying on its technology to keep underage consumers from buying alcohol.
I’ll be the first to admit I’m not super-techy, but I was able to use my smartphone to generate the “in-store code” from my Amazon app to easily enter and exit the store. As someone who still reviews paper statements in the mail, imagine my frustration when I didn’t see a grand total or receipt when I scanned to exit. I still can’t verify that I bought cold beer and expired cupcakes. (Yup, just beer and cupcakes.) Maybe I could’ve used the in-store “Ask Alexa” feature to figure it all out.
When I asked for proof of purchase, the friendly gentleman at “walk out” said other customers had experienced similar frustration, and he handed me a $10 coupon for a future trip. I plan to use it during later store hours to try the hot prepared foods. Hopefully, they don’t disappoint because it’s the only thing that I would consider returning to try. There’s no other draw for me—the prices weren’t super competitive, and it was far from a worry-free experience. It seems Amazon Fresh’s selling point is “just walk out,” but they need more if they’re expecting folks to walk back in.
According to an Amazon Fresh spokeswoman Laura Hayes, whom I contacted after my shopping trip, the store’s “standard protocol” is to have a store employee check customers’ identification when they enter the alcoholic beverages aisle. Also, she called the expired cupcakes “completely unacceptable” and offered a refund. Finally, the missing receipt should have been emailed to me or listed in the “your orders” section of the Amazon website, she said.
The store’s hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. An Amazon returns center is available inside, and an electric vehicle charging station is opening soon outside the entrance. Delivery and drive-up are also available, like almost everywhere else now, thanks to COVID.
If you would prefer to shop the traditional way (or don’t have an Amazon Prime account and want to shop in-store anyway), simply bypass the scanner upon arrival and use a checkout lane with human attendants when you’re done. Bring a sweatshirt, it’s cold inside.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
