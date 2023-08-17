About eight months before a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the head in the Winding Creek subdivision in Woodbridge, the suspect in the incident, Jordan Delaney Sickles, was charged with five felonies in connection with an armed robbery and burglary in Virginia Oaks. During that incident, two juveniles were robbed, one was beaten, and several valuable items and cash were stolen, according to court records.
Sickles, 21, was arrested a day after the Dec. 5, 2022, robbery but spent only about 45 days in jail. In June, he was convicted of a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to time served and $4,200 in restitution, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a Wednesday email.
The previous felony charges came to light through a search of court records after the fatal Aug. 12 shooting in which Sickles was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm charges in connection with the 17-year-old’s death. The teen was shot while sitting in a parked car next to Winding Creek’s swimming pool and tennis courts.
The teen victim had allegedly arranged to meet Sickles in the subdivision to buy a gun from him, according to Prince William County police.
Ashworth said the prosecutors’ previous case against Sickles unraveled in May when no witnesses showed up at the preliminary hearing on his felony burglary charge despite being called to appear. Prosecutors made the decision to resolve all charges in the case by amending the felony burglary charge to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in exchange for Sickles' guilty plea, Ashworth said.
A trial judge imposed the agreed sentence of 12 months in jail with 10 months suspended on the condition that Sickles maintained good behavior, had no contact with the victims and their families, stayed 100 yards away from the Virginia Oaks home and paid restitution, Ashworth said.
Asked about the previous case, Ashworth said her office relies on the help of both witnesses and the police to prosecute cases.
“Our office works diligently to prosecute violent crimes and hold offenders accountable,” she wrote. “We rely upon the police to do a thorough investigation and document the collection of evidence as well upon the cooperation of witnesses and victims to come to court and testify truthfully.”
As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, Sickles was back in jail and being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center in connection with the teen’s death. The victim is not being identified by police in accordance with Virginia law.
Sickles’ preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in juvenile and domestic relations court, according to court records. If the judge finds probable cause, the case will go to the Grand Jury in December then term day in the circuit court to be set for trial, Ashworth said.
Previous felony charges
Back in December 2022, Sickles was arrested on allegations that he and another person knocked on the back door of a Virginia Oaks residence on Sedona Drive and allegedly assaulted the person who opened the door “with closed fists” and then “pushed past the victim and into the residence,” according to court records.
After Sickles and the other person entered the home, it was alleged that at least three other people appeared from the side of the house and also pushed their way into the residence, court records said.
Once inside, it was alleged that Sickles and the others “started going through items” in the home, according to court records.
Sickles and the others were alleged to have stolen “numerous items” from two victims, including a Louis Vuitton handbag and its contents; an X-Box controller; a wallet containing $230 cash; a Cash App card with a $150 balance; a pair of black Nike Air Force 1 shoes; 20 grams of marijuana; and a “water bong,” according to court records.
One of the juvenile victims told police Sickles “punched him in the face and head repeatedly,” court records said.
Police alleged that “the victim witnessed at least one of the suspects with a firearm in his waistband during the robbery,” but did not specifically identify Sickles as possessing a firearm, according to court records.
When police arrested Sickles on Dec. 6, 2022, he was held in jail until his release on Jan. 20. Ashworth’s office opposed Sickles' release three times before he was released on Jan. 20 when a judge granted his bond motion, Ashworth said.
After Sickles’ guilty plea and restitution hearing, he was taken into custody on June 2, 2023, but because he had been held from Dec. 6, 2022, to Jan. 20 -- about 45 days -- he had enough time served when he was processed on June 2 to satisfy his two-month sentence.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.