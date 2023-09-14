Prince William County’s police union is endorsing Matt Lowery, the Republican challenger for commonwealth’s attorney, in the Nov. 7 election, citing concerns about incumbent Amy Ashworth’s decision to dismiss charges in a high-profile fatal shooting earlier this year involving a teen suspect who later shot at a police detective.
Ashworth, 52, a Democrat, is seeking a second term as the county’s top prosecutor. Her opponent, Lowery, also 52, is a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor who has repeatedly blamed Ashworth’s prosecution choices for what he calls “out of control” crime.
The police union endorsed Lowery in May, three months before it issued any other endorsements. The union has 511 members and is the exclusive bargaining unit for the Prince William County Police Department, which recently won collective bargaining rights.
“The catalyst for the early vote for the commonwealth attorney endorsement was a case in which charges were dropped on a violent offender. Within days, he was rearmed and shooting at a detective and the witness in the case,” said Officer Katherine Zaimis, the police union’s president, in a statement.
“Unfortunately, this type of incident seems to be a pattern, and our members are tired of it. We are concerned about our community and the safety of its residents,” the statement said.
Ashworth responded in a statement by saying the union’s information about the case “is NOT consistent with the facts.” Ashworth also confirmed that a suspect, who was a juvenile when the fatal shooting occurred, is now back in jail and facing murder charges in connection with the incident at issue.
“If the association made an endorsement based on those allegations, it appears that they did not do a proper or thorough investigation prior to making their endorsement,” Ashworth said in her statement.
Ashworth said she opposed the release of the suspect but said she cannot say specifically why the charges were dismissed because the suspect was a juvenile when the incident occurred.
“The cases being referenced are currently pending in the court system, so I cannot ethically and will not comment except to say that we take all violent crimes seriously and that the cases are being prosecuted.”
April 2023 drive-by shooting
The police union is criticizing Ashworth over a case in which a police detective was shot at during a drive-by shooting involving a suspect who faced prior charges for a fatal shooting nine months earlier but was released from custody after those charges were initially dismissed. The drive-by shooting happened on April 19 in the 3500 block of Wharf Lane in Triangle, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesperson.
The police arrested Elijah Douglas Hadley, 18, of Woodbridge, and two others in connection with the drive-by shooting, according to a police press release.
According to court papers, police accused Hadley, allegedly a member of the “Bloods” gang, of threatening his ex-girlfriend on Instagram while displaying a firearm, rapping and calling out her address. Upon learning of the alleged threats, police officers went to Hadley’s ex-girlfriend’s home to warn the residents, court papers said.
While a Prince William County detective was at the home, a black sedan drove by and someone inside the car fired gunshots toward the house and the people standing outside, according to the criminal complaint. The detective was not injured, but a 58-year-old woman who was a resident of the house was shot and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency medical care, according to court papers.
Police arrested Hadley on April 20, the following day, and he was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the drive-by shooting. He has since been jailed at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
July 2022 arrest as a minor
In its statement, the police union charged that Hadley, who it identified only as a “violent offender,” should not have been out on the streets and blamed Ashworth for dropping charges in a previous arrest, which it says led to Hadley being released from detention.
While details are limited because juvenile records are not public, Hadley was incarcerated and held without bond at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center while facing multiple criminal charges, including second-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 20, 2022, when he was 17, according to court papers.
The only fatal shooting that occurred in Prince William County on that date involved two teens who fatally shot Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, of Woodbridge, and injured another man. At the time, police released video of the shootings obtained by a surveillance camera that showed two armed young men walking between two rows of townhomes while brazenly unleashing a torrent of loud gunfire.
Police announced on Sept. 12, 2022, that a teen had been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Marshall’s death.
Hadley remained incarcerated pending adjudication of the charges related to the July 20, 2022, shooting and other unrelated drug and gun charges until March. Court records show that on March 9, the prosecutor’s office dropped charges in connection with the July 20, 2022, shooting.
Hadley’s criminal defense attorney immediately motioned the court to release Hadley from detention on bond because “Hadley no longer faces any violent charges,” court papers said.
Ashworth’s office twice opposed Hadley’s release, first on March 16 and then again on appeal on March 20. But a juvenile court judge released Hadley on bond over the prosecution’s objections. One month later, Hadley, then 18, was arrested for the drive-by shooting, according to court records.
Citing ethical obligations in both juvenile and pending cases, Ashworth declined to comment on why Hadley’s charges were dismissed.
But Ashworth said “in general” prosecutors can decide not to pursue charges “if we don’t believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed.”
“In a case like this, we would always send it back to the police department for them to follow up on investigative leads and do further work,” she added.
As conditions of his release, the judge placed Hadley on house arrest at his mother’s home, placed him on juvenile pretrial supervision and electronic monitoring and prohibited him from possessing a firearm, according to publicly available court documents.
Ashworth said that police are “fully aware” of prosecutorial decisions to dismiss charges in a case because those decisions are “made in consultation with the police.” In such cases, charges can be refiled if more evidence is obtained.
Pending murder charges
Hadley, now 19, is facing charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, firearm charges and several other felonies in connection with incidents that occurred when he was 17. He has a court hearing set for Oct. 3, according to Prince William Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court records requested by the Prince William Times.
While Ashworth declined to say whether Hadley’s charges are connected to Marshall’s July 20, 2022, fatal shooting, she confirmed that someone who was a juvenile at the time of the incident has been charged in the case.
While Ashworth’s office has reinstated murder charges against Hadley, Zaimis says the development has no effect on the union’s endorsement.
Police union criticizes Ashworth
In addition to the specific criticism about Ashworth’s handling of Hadley’s prosecution, the police union statement said that its members are “concerned about the way cases are currently being handled, particularly violent felonies.”
“Charges are completely dropped if the prosecutors do not consider it a ‘slam dunk’ case. Not a triable case, not beyond a reasonable doubt, but a case they are sure they can definitely win. Good, solid cases are being thrown out because these prosecutors give up at the slightest hint of a challenge,” the union statement said.
Ashworth rejected that assertion.
“The claim that ‘solid cases’ are being thrown out because our prosecutors ‘give up’ in the face of a challenge is both entirely false and deeply insulting to the 39 men and women who serve as prosecutors in this office and are dedicated to their profession and this community,” she said in her statement.
Ashworth called the union’s characterizations of her decisions about whether to prosecute cases inaccurate.
“Whoever is describing a case as being a ‘slam dunk’ or ‘not a slam dunk’ does not appear to have any experience in or any understanding of the criminal courts or the criminal justice system,” she said.
“Prosecution is difficult. Each case is unique. Each crime has different elements that must be proven and different evidence that must be sought. … If the prosecutor believes there is enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, even if it is a circumstantial case, we proceed with the prosecution,” her statement said.
Ashworth said of the 49 cases involving a death that her office inherited from former commonwealth’s attorney Paul Ebert, about three quarters resulted in a conviction or were referred to federal court for prosecution. Of the 48 such cases she has handled since she took office, half have already resulted in convictions and only one was tried and found not guilty. The rest are pending trial or still being investigated.
“I am very proud of these accomplishments,” Ashworth said. “We have had three cases in which the defendant pleaded guilty to first-degree murder – twice without any agreement as to the sentence. This speaks to the excellent work done by both our police partners and the prosecutors of this office.”
Ashworth argued she and local police departments have good working relationships despite the police union’s criticism of her and endorsement of her opponent.
“It is altogether normal that we are going to have our differences from time to time, but our overall relationship is outstanding,” Ashworth said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
