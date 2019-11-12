Bob Weaver American Legion Post 10 All Saints Catholic School

Bob Weaver, member of American Legion Post 10, shares a story during All Saints Catholic School's annual Veterans Mass, Assembly and Reception, held in partnership with American Legion Post 10 in Manassas.

 submitted

Students at All Saints Catholic School in Manassas heard stories from local veterans and created a “veterans wall” honoring veterans in their own families as part of the school’s annual Veterans Day celebration held Friday, Nov. 8.

Col. Douglas Morrison (retired) All Saints Catholic School

Col. Douglas Morrison (retired) answers questions from All Saints Catholic School students during a Veterans Day event held at the school each year in partnership with American Legion Post 10 in Manassas. 

The school has partnered with American Legion Post 10 in Manassas to honor local veterans with an annual Veterans Mass and assembly since 2006, according to Janis DeVore, All Saints director of marketing and development.

Wayne Moore, commander of VFW Francis Cannon Post 7589, and Mark Stein, commander of American Legion Post 10

Wayne Moore, commander of VFW Francis Cannon Post 7589, and Mark Stein, commander of American Legion Post 10, review the "Veterans Wall of Honor" during All Saints Catholic School's annual Veterans Mass, assembly and reception.

The Veterans Wall of Honor is displayed a week before and after Veterans Day, Janis DeVore, All Saints director of marketing and development, said in an email. 

“Students create bricks for their family members who have served in the military. The brick includes their family member's name, rank, military branch. If they served during wartime, that information is also included along with a photo of their family member,” DeVore said. 

