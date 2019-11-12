Students at All Saints Catholic School in Manassas heard stories from local veterans and created a “veterans wall” honoring veterans in their own families as part of the school’s annual Veterans Day celebration held Friday, Nov. 8.
The school has partnered with American Legion Post 10 in Manassas to honor local veterans with an annual Veterans Mass and assembly since 2006, according to Janis DeVore, All Saints director of marketing and development.
The Veterans Wall of Honor is displayed a week before and after Veterans Day, Janis DeVore, All Saints director of marketing and development, said in an email.
“Students create bricks for their family members who have served in the military. The brick includes their family member's name, rank, military branch. If they served during wartime, that information is also included along with a photo of their family member,” DeVore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.