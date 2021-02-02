All Prince William County schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Feb. 3, due to forecast refreezing overnight and icy conditions.
The announcement came at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The school division closed schools on a "code red" status on Monday and Tuesday.
Here's what a late opening means for both students attending school and those working virtually from home, according to the school division website:
For students:
In-person and virtual classes for K-8 will begin two hours late. Check with your school for specific bell times.
High school classes in-person and virtual will begin at 10:30 a.m. (at the 12 comprehensive high schools). Check with your school for specific bell times.
Morning bus transportation will operate on a two-hour delay.
The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will open two hours late.
A simplified breakfast will be offered. Lunch will be served.
Field trips are canceled.
Athletic activities will be decided by appropriate personnel on an individual basis depending on road conditions.
Morning and full-day preschool students will follow the two hours late arrival. Morning preschool students will be dismissed one hour later than the regular schedule. Afternoon preschool students will arrive one hour later than usual.
Parents/guardians are asked not to bring students to school early when a delayed opening is in effect because school staff members may also be delayed in getting to school, the website says.
Parents/guardians have the option of not sending their child to school. However, the student is expected to make up all assignments. Student will not be penalized academically, and your student will be given an excused absence.
For employees:
All employees on the teacher salary scale (pay grade 12) and less-than-250-day non-exempt employees report for work or telework two hours late.
Inclement weather employees report on time.
School Food and Nutrition Services employees report on time.
Bus drivers, bus attendants, route managers, and dispatchers report to work one hour late.
School-based and central office administrators (Pay grade 13 and above) report to work or telework one hour late or at a specific time as directed by the Superintendent.
All 250-day classified employees report to work or telework one hour late or at a specific time as directed by the superintendent.
Liberal leave is in effect: Employees may request approval to take leave in the event of extreme weather or a similar emergency which prevents them from safely reporting.
Professional development activities may be canceled so check with the department or school sponsoring the activity.
