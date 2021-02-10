Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%.