All Prince William County schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 8 on a Code Red status due to inclement weather.
January 7, 2020
Superintendent Steven Walts made the announcement at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening via Twitter. Once again, Walts made his announcement via song, which he played and sang from his home piano.
The Prince William County School Board meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, has also been canceled, according to Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
The school division's announcement also includes the following information about school activities when a Code Red status is declared:
- Schools and offices are closed.
- The School Age Child Care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including field trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests, and athletic contests.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled including Adult Education, night school classes, and recreational programs scheduled in school buildings.
- Visit the Aquatics Center website for operation schedule during inclement weather.
Regarding employees:
- Employees do not report for work UNLESS declared inclement weather employees. Those designated as inclement weather personnel will report at times specified to perform essential duties as dictated by the event. Refer to Reg 404.04-1 (PDF) for more information on Inclement Weather Employees.
- All professional development activities are canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.