All Prince William County schools are closed today, Monday, Dec. 16, because of a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain moving through the area.
Prince William is included in a hazardous weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
A wintry mix is expected this morning, primarily over the western suburbs of Washington, D.C., and the Baltimore area, the weather service says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.