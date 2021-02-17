Prince William County Superintendent Steven Walts is dressed in his red sweatshirt and getting out his snowman kit!
That can only mean one thing: All Prince William County Schools will be closed on a Code Red status on Thursday, Feb. 18, because of the expected snowstorm.
All Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, 2021, due to forecasted severe winter weather.— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 17, 2021
For further details please visit: https://t.co/puiTRz1kPN pic.twitter.com/eQMEzHyiwK
The school division made the announcement just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.
A "code red" means:
- All schools and offices are closed.
- Virtual classes are canceled.
- The school age child care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including team practices.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled.
- Students may use the day optionally to catch-up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned, the school division announcement said.
(1) comment
This storm could be devastating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.