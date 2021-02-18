Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.