It's going to be long weekend for Prince William County students and Superintendent Steven Walts has taken to his piano to sing about it. In other words, all schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 19 on Code Red status.
All Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red on Friday, February 19, 2021, due to forecasted icy conditions.— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 18, 2021
The school division made the announcement at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.
A "code red" means:
- All schools and offices are closed.
- Virtual classes are canceled.
- The school age child care (SACC) program will not open.
- All school activities (day and evening) are canceled including team practices.
- All non-school activities (day and evening) are canceled.
- Students may use the day optionally to catch-up or voluntarily work on assignments already assigned, the school division announcement said.
This storm could be devastating.
