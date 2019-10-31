A surge in voter turnout in 2017 helped Democrats win six of the county’s seven House of Delegates seats in an “off-year” gubernatorial election. But in “off-off-year elections,” when only state and local seats are on the ballot, voter turnout is typically much lower – usually less than 30%.
But that could change this year, according to reports from local election officials and candidates who have been talking to voters for weeks. For one thing, the number of absentee ballots already processed for the Nov. 5 contest are nearly three times what they were in 2015, according to Matt Wilson, spokesman for the Prince William County Office of Elections.
As of Monday, Oct. 28, with six days of in-person absentee voting remaining, the local elections office had counted 10,055 absentee ballots. That’s almost three times the 3,900 cast in 2015, Wilson said.
“Typically, this is one of our more quiet general [elections], but the absentee numbers are just knocking people out,” Wilson said.
The office tracks absentee ballots in part to predict how many voters will show up on Election Day. Local polling places are prepared for a turnout as high as 70% even though the county hasn’t seen it top 29% in recent “off-off-year” contests. Turnout is higher in gubernatorial election years – about 45% -- and in presidential election years, when it generally tops 70%.
This year, the office of elections is expecting turnout could climb as high as 40% or 50%, Wilson said.
“Maybe? I don’t know. It’s so hard for me to say because whatever model we had for predicting turnout in the past isn’t working anymore,” he added. “It seems we’re always punching above our weight on Election Day.”
‘Trump bump’
In Prince William, turnout has been climbing since President Donald Trump’s election in 2016. In 2018, it was 58% -- up from 38% in 2014. In 2017, when Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was elected, voter turnout was 45%. That helped Democrats flip five House seats, several of which had been held by longtime Republican incumbents. Republicans are hoping to reclaim some or all of those seats this year.
Rachel Bitecofer, elections analyst at the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University whose 2017 and 2018 election predictions nearly hit the mark, said Democrats benefited in 2017 from an increase in voter enthusiasm as a result of what she calls the “Trump bump,” which produced large turnout surges for Democrats. That could happen again this year, she said.
“The assumption is that there is going to be some enthusiasm still for Democrats, and that they’re going to be more tuned in than they would normally,” Bitecofer said. Alternatively, she added: “If the Democratic turnout is what it looked like in 2015, it would be a disaster for Democrats.”
Bitecofer wrote in a September report that voter turnout at 31% or more across the state “should mean a good day for Democrats.” But what is most important, she added, is the partisan composition of the turnout.
“The simple fact is, if Democrats want to win, they need to outvote Republicans,” Bitecofer said.
‘Energy in the electorate’
Much is at stake this year, when Prince William voters will pick candidates in four countywide races for commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and chairman of both the board of county supervisors and the school board. All eight seats on the county board of supervisors and school board are up for grabs, as are all 13 of the House of Delegate and state Senate seats that include parts of Prince William County.
The county’s elected posts are currently split between Republicans and Democrats. Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert, a Democrat, is retiring after 52 years in office while Sheriff Glendell Hill, a Republican, is seeking re-election and fending off a challenge from Democrat Josh Hill.
The board of county supervisors is currently split 6 to 2 in the Republicans’ favor, but Democrats are unopposed in two seats (Woodbridge and Neabsco) and have challengers in every other race for the first time in years.
Democrats currently hold a 5 to 3 majority on the school board, where Dr. Babur Lateef, who has the local Democratic endorsement, is fending off a challenge from Gainesville District School Board Representative Alyson Satterwhite, who has been endorsed by local Republicans. Four other GOP-endorsed candidates are either defending their seats or challenging Democratic incumbents. Two school board members endorsed by Democrats – Justin Wilk (Potomac) and Loree Williams (Woodbridge) – are unopposed.
The county’s delegation to the Virginia General Assembly is spit 8 to 5 in the Democrats’ favor. Two Democratic state senators – Sen. Jeremy McPike (29th) and Sen. Scott Surovell (36th) – are running unopposed. But every other race is contested and will be closely watched as Democrats try to hold onto seats they won in 2017’s “blue wave” election.
McPike said low voter turnout is always a concern. “Democrats do well when there’s increased turnout,” McPike said in a recent interview on WAMU. “Our effort is to make sure that folks know that there’s a critical election this year that will result in control of the Virginia House and the Virginia Senate.”
On Sunday, McPike said he sees “a lot more energy in the electorate” than he did four years ago when he was in a tight race with Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish. McPike also noted Democrats are running candidates in 33 local races. “And we’re contesting every single seat, which has never been done before,” he said.
Bill Card, chairman of the Prince William Republican Committee, said he is hopeful Republicans running in state and local races will make big gains this year. But he also said the old predictive models for voter turnout and polling have been shattered by the Trump electorate.
“All of the old rules of thumb have been broken. Obama broke the original model on voting, and then Trump dumped the old predictive polling models into the dumpster. I wouldn't hazard a prediction on anything,” Card said. “The turnout numbers don't matter as much as what's driving the folks to the polls.”
Colin Robinson, chairman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee, said the party is working to turn out voters even in areas where county-level races are unopposed.
If turnout in eastern Prince William isn’t higher than it was in 2015, “it isn’t for a lack of trying,” Robinson said. “I just think that with everything that’s going on with President Trump, people will want to get out and vote.”
Marie Hoerst, a GOP volunteer handing out campaign literature at the DMV, said she thinks Republicans are turning out in higher numbers because of issues such as abortion and immigration. “Pro-life is a big issue for people. And people are concerned about 287(g),” she said.
Hoerst also mentioned gun rights and the “Tran bill,” a reference to a controversial but failed bill sponsored by Del. Kathy Tran, D-42nd, of Fairfax County, that would have reduced regulations on third-term abortions.
“I think that’s a big issue for a lot of conservatives. People want to keep people or get people in office who reflect their views,” Hoerst said.
Democratic volunteer Al Brooks said voters care most about education, including teacher pay, overcrowded schools and student lunch debt.
Brooks said he sees a good chance for Democrats to make gains on the board of supervisors and to add at least two more minority supervisors to the board.
“People care about electing the right kind of people to have in our government,” Brooks said. “In order to do that, you have to vote. We want everybody to vote.”
Reach Daniel Berti and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
