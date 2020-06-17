Angel Romero said he was in elementary school when he first learned that some of his classma…

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted along party lines early Wednesday morni…

Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board meeting on 287(g)

What: The Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board will vote tonight on whether to extend the county's 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

When: Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

Where: The meeting will be conducted via Zoom because of the ongoing state of emergency.

Weigh in: Public comments must be submitted by writing via email to adccomment@pwcgov.org by 5 p.m. today, Monday, June 15.

Watch: The public is invited to view the proceedings via the Jail Board website or YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2UPCuCUvAvyrOLM3YedW1w