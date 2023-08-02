Big changes are likely coming near the Ashland subdivision and Forest Park High School, including a large new gas station, a drive-thru restaurant and eventually a new Prince William County fire station.
And that’s raising concerns about one of the area’s tiniest residents: an endangered orchid called the “small whorled pogonia."
The developments are proposed for the southeast quadrant of Spriggs and Dumfries roads, an area that’s now undeveloped and thickly forested. About half of the parcel – the five acres closest to Forest Park High School – is a conservation preserve for the orchid, which is listed on both state and federal endangered species lists.
Like its name suggests, the small whorled pogonia is petite, reaching just 10 inches in height. Its flower, surrounded by a whorl of green leaves, spans about three inches.
It’s also fairly rare. It was once widely distributed throughout the Northeast but is now found in only about 300 spots in the U.S., mostly in Maine, according to NatureServe, a biodiversity nonprofit.
It’s “extirpirated,” or locally extinct, in both Maryland and Washington, D.C., but has been found in 19 counties in Virginia. Most populations, however, have only about 20 plants, according to the NatureServe website.
When the Ashland subdivision and Forest Park High School were being built in 1989, surveyors found a small whorled pogonia population in the stand of woods between the high school site and Va. 234. A five-acre parcel was donated in 2004 to the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust in an effort to protect the orchid population. It has remained mostly undisturbed for nearly 20 years, despite being at the edge of a 2,100-student high school.
On July 25, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously to approve two special-use permits that will allow the corner to be developed into a drive-thru restaurant and a 16-pump gas station similar in size to a WaWa or Sheetz, although county officials say no end user has yet purchased the property.
At the north end of the property, the county is planning to build a new fire station on land that was once proffered for a commuter lot.
Before the supervisors took their vote, both Nancy Vehrs, president of the Virginia Native Plant Society, and Claudia Thompson Diehl, chair of the Prince William Wildflower Society, urged the supervisors to require a buffer of at least 30 feet between the orchid preserve and the new development to protect the root systems of the preserve’s trees and to create a barrier for invasive plants, the seeds of which could be carried on the vehicles pulling into the gas station.
The small whorled orchid is a parasite, which means it is dependent on a particular mix of trees and fungus in its habitat. The flower exists only in areas with the right underground elements, including fungus and damp soil.
Alyssa Hemler, a land stewardship specialist with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust, said the preserve ideally should be larger than five acres to protect the fragile plants.
The NVCT met with representatives of the landowner, Maryland-based Saul Holdings Limited Partnership, in May and negotiated certain provisions for the development, including that it will include a retaining wall and fence to prevent site grading from disturbing the conservation easement or damaging its trees and plants.
The owner also promised to plant only natives at the perimeter of the property and to maintain it to prevent invasives from taking root.
Still, Hemler urged the supervisors to require a 30-foot buffer.
“We still believe the best outcome for our preserve and its endangered plants would be to have larger buffers, basically as large as is feasible or 30 feet,” Hemler said.
Vehrs, who wore a custom-made small whorled pogonia T-shirt to the public hearing, also urged the supervisors to provide more protection for the plants.
“It’s a small but lovely forest that contains a rare orchid with very specific habitat needs,” Vehrs said. “Their blooms fluctuate from year to year and are sensitive to changes in their environment.”
County planner Scott Meyer said the developer couldn’t commit to a larger buffer because of the way the development is laid out. The area closest to the preserve likely will be left open as a lane for vehicles to travel within the site, Meyer said.
The supervisors said they believe the protections outlined by the developer will be sufficient.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, said the gas station and drive-thru restaurant are “services the community has been waiting on since 1989.” Bailey did not acknowledge an existing Exxon gas station nearby as well as several drive-thru restaurants a little further east on Va. 234.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said he felt “comfortable” with the provisions offered by the developer.
Although the county’s planning staff recommended the project’s approval, its staff report warned there’s no guarantee the orchids will survive the development. “The details of the extent of tree preservation, control of invasive species, perimeter planting details and effectiveness of the proposed fencing (and) retaining wall feature is not fully known at this time,” the report said.
It adds that the development of the site “is subject to change” as is the “amount of associated impacts to the resources intended for preservation.”
“Let’s be clear; there is no buffer,” county arborist Julie Flanagan said during an interview after the vote.
Flanagan said she will continue to press for a larger buffer as the site is developed but doesn’t expect it will happen.
“It would be welcome but not expected that we’ll see anything different,” she said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.