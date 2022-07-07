Prince William County’s Haymarket Gainesville Community Library hasn’t had a properly working heating and air conditioning system for about two years. But recently, the rising temperatures – combined with underperforming temporary air-conditioning units – had patrons turning up the heat on local officials to find a solution.
Among them was Dr. Aman Fatima, who lives in Haymarket and takes her 2-year-old to the library regularly “to socialize and participate in ongoing activities and learning.” After visiting the library Tuesday and noticing it was “really hot,” Fatima took to social media to sound the alarm.
As a physician, Fatima said she knows air-conditioning is a “basic necessity” at the library and expressed concern about young children and elderly residents, both of whom are at greater risk for overheating. She wrote about the situation in a local moms’ Facebook group and encouraged members to reach out to county officials.
The effort received an “overwhelming” response, she said. By the end of the day, Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland, Prince William County public works officials and the Prince William Public Library system had issued statements explaining why the library was so hot and assuring residents that help is coming -- albeit not right away.
The library is installing a new heating and cooling system, but it won’t be finished until October. The timing is the result of the need to design and rebuild the entire system. It’s also expected that parts could take longer than usual because of supply-chain issues.
“You know, a building that size, you don’t just go out and buy a new air conditioner. It’s quite a process, Prince William Public Library System Director Deborah Wright said in an interview the Prince William Times Wednesday.
Although most residents only recently learned of the library’s plight, the situation has been simmering since 2020. That’s when the library, which was only five years old at the time, began having problems with its heating and air conditioning system.
But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the building was mostly closed until the spring of 2021. When it fully reopened, the county installed four temporary air conditioning units, which worked well enough that most patrons didn’t notice much of a difference, Wright said.
But “the situation has deteriorated,” Wright said, explaining that repairs were attempted but were unsuccessful.
Now that the temporary cooling units are nearing “the end of their life,” they are “just not sufficient right now,” she added, noting that library staff started hearing a lot of complaints from patrons over the last few days.
Wright said the library knew the lack of air conditioning was going to be a problem this summer and decided not to plan the regular schedule of summer programming. The large community meeting room at the front of the library, which has two walls made of glass, can’t be used at all, Wright said.
“We said, ‘We have to cancel these programs, we can’t have people coming in this kind of temperature.’ So, we had a full summer plan and then we stopped. We just kind of headed it off at the pass,” she said.
Since then, the library has had to close “a couple times,” because of the heat, Wright said.
The “goal is of course not to impact the community negatively, but we also have to monitor their comfort level and staff comfort level,” she added.
Aware of the rising number of complaints on social media, library staff posted a sign on the door Wednesday, July 6 to explain the situation. Wright said she’s also been answering email inquiries.
“The situation has definitely come to a head this summer,” she said.
Also on Wednesday afternoon, the Prince William Public Library system shared a letter from Matthew F. Villareale, the county’s director of facilities and fleet management, that said a contractor had been hired and work had begun to install a new heating and air conditioning system, which is expected to be completed by the fall.
Villareale said all attempts to repair the existing system over the past two years had failed and that after consulting with a mechanical engineering firm, county staff decided “the best decision was to replace the existing system.”
In the meantime, the county will add “additional temporary systems to help bring the temperatures down in the library to a more tolerable level,” he said.
An email inquiry to the Gainesville supervisor’s office went unanswered by press time, but in a Facebook a post late Wednesday afternoon, Candland acknowledged receiving “many emails and messages regarding the failure of the air conditioning at the Haymarket Gainesville Library.”
He called the situation “completely unacceptable” and said he “will be following the situation closely to ensure the system is fixed as quickly as possible.”
Wright said library staff will monitor the situation daily during the remaining summer months.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
