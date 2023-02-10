After a three-week election, the Prince William William Education Association and county school board announced Friday that the union had won the right to bargain exclusively for both teachers and staff, securing the 11,000 staff members' right to collectively bargain for the first time.
As a result of the election, the PWEA will represent the more than 7,000 “licensed” employees, those in positions such as teachers, school nurses and guidance counselors, and another 4,000 members of the school division’s support staff, a group that includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians.
“After a full and fair election where everyone had an opportunity to vote, employees in both bargaining units have selected the PWEA as their exclusive representative,” the school board announced in a statement Friday evening.
Maggie Hansford, PWEA president, said PWEA leadership “made history by securing collective bargaining rights for over 11,000 educators, which is the largest public sector election in Virginia’s history."
In a statement, Hansford thanked “every educator and staff member for taking the time to vote.”
The PWEA will negotiate with the school board on behalf of both bargaining units for pay and benefits starting with the fiscal year 2025 budget.
Foreshadowing contract negotiations, Hansford listed wages, competitive benefits, adequate resources in classrooms, workspace, retirement planning, and “a voice in the decisions that are made regarding their profession” as union priorities.
The school board said in its statement that it “looks forward to working with the PWEA in good faith to address employees’ concerns and reach a reasonable and fair agreement.”
The school board also noted its ongoing commitment to employees and said it has provided staff with collective salary increases averaging 19% to 24% over the last four years.
The election involved the largest contingency of public sector workers in Virginia since the state restored collective bargaining rights for public employees in 2020. The law, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, of Prince William and Fauquier counties, took effect in 2021.
Voting began on Jan. 17 and ended Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. Teachers and staff were permitted to vote electronically. The union statement did not say how many school division employees cast ballots in the election.
According to the collective bargaining resolution the school board adopted in October 2022, at least 50% of the members in each staff bargaining group had to participate in the contest to select an exclusive representative for their bargaining group. The PWEA was then required to win a majority of the votes.
The PWEA achieved both goals -- meeting the 50% turnout threshold as well as securing the majority of the votes in both bargaining units.
During their deliberations before voting on the agreement in October, school board members said they believed the 50% participation threshold was important to ensure the exclusive bargaining representative has significant employee support.
The PWEA’s win comes more than a year after the PWEA first kicked off its effort to secure collective bargaining rights for the school division’s more than 11,000 employees. The school division is the largest employer in Prince William County.
“We finally have secured our seat at the table with collective bargaining,” Hansford said.
Reach Cher Muzyk cmuzyk@fauquier.com
