The controversial "Prince William Digital Gateway," a plan that would open Prince William County's once-protected rural crescent to major new data center development, narrowly advanced early Thursday after a nearly 10-hour public hearing.
The Prince William County Planning Commission voted 4-3 with one abstention at about 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, to recommend that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors adopt a comprehensive plan amendment that, if approved, would pave the way for a 2,100-acre data center corridor on land along Pageland Lane and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Planning commissioners voting in favor of recommending the CPA included Chair Cynthia Moses-Nedd (Woodbridge), Vice Chair Juan McPhail (Potomac), Qwendolyn Brown (Neabsco) and Patricia Kuntz (At Large).
Those voting against the recommendation included the three western Prince William County planning commissioners who represent areas that would be most directly impacted by the new data center corridor: Commissioners Tom Gordy (Brentsville), Richard Berry (Gainesville) and Joseph Fontanella (Coles). Commissioner Robert Perry Jr. (Occoquan) abstained from the vote.
The CPA, if approved, would alter the underlying land-use designations of land included in the CPA area, a swath of land stretching along Pageland Lane from U.S. 29 to Sudley Road.
If adopted by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the CPA would not commit the county to allowing data center development on along the corridor, but it would make denying rezoning applications for data centers much more difficult. Already, two rezoning applications have been filed for the area, both of which are larger than 800 acres.
The vote came after nearly seven hours of public comment both for and against the plan. More than 200 people signed up to speak at the public hearing.
Supporters of the CPA included several property owners who live along Pageland Lane and are under contract to sell their land to data center developers at a rate of about $1 million an acre. They mostly spoke of the benefits to the county of the additional commercial tax revenue the new data centers would generate. Several also complained that the Pageland Lane area lost its rural character when a high-voltage transmission line was routed along the roadway and at the edge of the nearby Manassas National Battlefield Park in 2008.
Those speaking against the plan urged the planning commissioners to defer or deny the CPA until more study can be done and more information can be gathered about the impacts of what many called a "massive" new industrial development on water quality, the rural environment and nearby residential areas that are not part of the PW Digital Gateway CPA.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
