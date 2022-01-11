 Skip to main content
After 2 hung juries, Woodbridge man faces a 3rd murder trial

Prince William County courthouse

 Delia Engstrom

Prosecutors say a Woodbridge man put a gun to his roommate's head and pulled the trigger during an altercation at their home on Sept. 23, 2019. But after two murder trials, one in 2020 and another in 2021, two separate juries have not been able to come to a guilty verdict -- leading to two mistrials. 

Now, the alleged killer, Calvin Jerome Wood, 32, of Woodbridge, faces a third murder trial in three years beginning on Feb. 15. 

Calvin Jerome Wood

Calvin Jerome Wood is scheduled for a third murder trial after two previous trials ended in hung juries.

Wood was arrested by police on Sept. 26, 2019, after police claimed Wood shot and killed his roommate, Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, at close range during a gathering at their home three days earlier on Sept. 23. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two men. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge, according to police reports. 

After his arrest, Wood was charged by Prince William County prosecutors with second-degree murder, a charge that carries a sentence of between five and 40 years in prison. 

His first trial by jury began on Oct. 26, 2020, and ended three days later. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case, resulting in a mistrial, with nine jurors finding him guilty and three finding him not guilty, according to court records.

Prosecutors returned Wood to the courtroom nearly a year later seeking a more serious charge: first-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison and fine of up to $100,000. The trial lasted from Nov. 1 until Nov. 12, 2021. And again, a jury could not come to a unanimous verdict. 

In both trials, prosecutors relied on the testimony from eyewitnesses who claim they were present at the time of the fatal shooting, according to court documents. One witness claimed she saw Wood shoot Chavis in the head. Another witness claimed he heard a gunshot in the home following the dispute and saw Wood leave the home with a pistol in his hand. 

Also, prosecutors are relying on the testimony of an incarcerated individual who said Wood admitted to the murder while in jail, court documents state.

Wood was represented by defense attorney Kiah Spinks of Spinks Law in both trials. Following the conclusion of the second trial, Spinks Law wrote on Facebook on Nov. 15 that the trial ended with a hung jury because “the evidence was significantly insufficient [and] had too many ‘blanks.’”

According to U.S. law, if a mistrial occurs in a case due to a hung jury, prosecutors are permitted to retry the case.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth is preparing to take Wood to trial for a third time, again seeking a first-degree murder charge, according to Virginia’s court website. This time, however, Wood will be represented jointly by Spinks and the Prince William County public defender office, according to Chief Public Defender Tracey Lenox. 

Lenox declined to comment on the details of the case. Spinks did not return requests for comment. 

Wood has been incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas jail since his arrest in September 2019. 

Following both mistrials, a judge denied motions filed by Wood’s attorneys to strike down the charges against him as well as his requests for a bond hearing. Prosecutors argued Wood should continue to be held in jail because he is a both a flight risk and “a very real danger to the community,” according to court documents. 

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

