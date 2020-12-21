Virginia’s statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the United States Capitol overnight, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday morning.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D) and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, witnessed the removal along with a representative from Northam’s office, according to a press release,
Each state is entitled to display two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection, and for 111 years, the Lee statue has stood along with America’s first president George Washington to represent Virginia in the collection.
The two statues were added in 1909, which was 44 years after the Confederacy was defeated in the Civil War. The Lee statue had been one among 13 located in the Crypt of the Capitol, representing the 13 original colonies.
A special commission recently selected Virginia civil rights icon to represent Virginia in a new statue to be installed in the place of the Lee statue.
In a statement, Northam said all Virginians should be “proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country.”
“The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”
Earlier this year, Northam signed legislation establishing the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol, which was charged with studying the removal and replacement of the Lee statue.
The eight-member commission, chaired by state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-18th, voted unanimously on July 24 to recommend removal of the statue. At the request of the commission, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, Virginia will accept ownership of the statue.
“Confederate images do not represent who we are in Virginia, that’s why we voted unanimously to remove this statue,” Lucas said in a statement included in Northam’s release. “I am thrilled that this day has finally arrived, and I thank Governor Northam and the Commission for their transformative work.”
On Dec. 16, the commission selected Johns to replace the Robert E. Lee statue, after receiving public input from Virginia residents during several virtual public hearings.
In 1951, Johns, then 16, led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, Virginia, to protest the overcrowded and inferior conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School.
Johns’ action garnered the support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill who took up her cause and filed a lawsuit that would later become one of five cases reviewed by the United States Supreme Court in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional in 1954.
Historians consider Johns’ protest a pivotal moment that launched the desegregation movement in America.
“As of this morning, Virginia will no longer honor the Confederacy in the halls of the United States Capitol,” Del. Jeion Ward, D-92nd, of Hampton, said in a statement. Ward sponsored legislation creating the commission.
“When I think of Barbara Johns, I am reminded of how brave she was at such a young age. It’s time for us to start singing the songs of some of the Virginians who have done great things that have gone unnoticed. This is a proud moment for our commonwealth, and I am humbled to have been a part of it.”
The Virginia General Assembly must approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. If approved, Johns would join the statue of Washington, and would be the only teenager represented in the collection. Northam has introduced a budget that includes $500,000 to replace the statue, the release said.
(5) comments
Well now he joins good company, Jesus, you, me and now Mr. Lee don't have our statues in the Capitol.
The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history. Is history, its there to show the people what happened and how it was overcome. Wish these politicians and activists stop with the race card nonsense.
Trading one of Virginia's greatest, most accomplished patriots (West Point grad and Superintendent, Hero of the Mexican American War, offered command of the Union Army but refused to fight against Virginia, Governor of Virginia, President of Washington College, etc) for a teenage girl that skipped school. Once upon a time they used to teach history in school before the Woke mob started erasing history.
Gov black face way to go so sad to see history gone
Woo-hoo--about darn time!!!
