New data provided by the Virginia Department of Health shows that African Americans make up a disproportionate number of the COVID-19 deaths reported in the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Out of the 17 total COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the Prince William Health District, eight, or about 47%, were African American even though African American residents make up only 22% of the total population of Prince William County, 15% of the population of the City of Manassas Park and 14% of the City of Manassas.
Of the remaining nine COVID-19 deaths reported in the Prince William Health District, six were white residents and three were listed as “other,” a category that includes American Indian or Alaska Native, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, Asian or “other,” according to VDH.
Racial disparities pertaining to the number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Prince William area is less clear. Racial data was not provided for 494, or 49%, of all confirmed cases in the Prince William Health District as of April 21.
Of the racial data collected for the local confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23% involve people who are white, 16% involve people listed under “other,” and 13% involve black or African American residents.
As of Monday, April 21, there were a total of 1,012 confirmed cases in the Prince William Health District, 113 hospitalizations and 17 deaths.
Of the hospitalizations reported in the Prince William Health District, 25% involved patients who are black or African American, 38% were white patients, 28% were listed as “other,” and 9% did not report their race, according to VDH.
Even with the new data available on the VDH website, about 35% of all confirmed cases in Virginia still lack racial data. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said at a press conference Monday that the reason for the gap is because many private labs did not collect or report patients’ demographic data.
“We have been tracking as best we can the data on race and ethnicity on both cases and deaths,” Oliver said.
COVID-19’s disproportionate impacts
Prior to the VDH update, Virginia lawmakers, advocates and health experts were calling for more complete racial data to be collected and shared with the public, as recently released nationwide data has shown that the virus is disproportionately impacting minority populations, including African Americans.
Areportissued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 17 showed that, during the first month of the pandemic, 33% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the United States were black, even though African Americans constitute 13% of the U.S. population.
In Prince William, a panel of local leaders and Virginia doctors led by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, of Woodbridge, held a virtual discussion Monday, April 20, to discuss the racial disparities of COVID-19. Foy said the current 35% gap in Virginia’s race data is “abysmal.”
“Many minority groups are facing the brunt of this crisis,” Foy said. “In order for us to have evidence-based remedies on what we need to do, we need the data to be able to back it up.”
Panelist Danyelle Solomon, vice president of race and ethnicity policy at the Center for American Progress, a nonprofit public policy research and advocacy organization based in Washington D.C., said that while the data are incomplete, the available information shows that black people, Hispanic people and Native American communities are being hit hardest by COVID-19.
“What COVID-19 has done is really exacerbate the racial disparities that we have seen for decades, and quite frankly, for centuries in America,” Solomon said.
Solomon said there are a variety of socioeconomic factors causing the disparity in COVID-19 cases. One of the reasons that black and African American people are suffering from higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations, she said, is because a high percentage of black people work in service-sector jobs, many of which are considered essential.
“Those are the jobs that are the backbone of American society. Those are our bus drivers, our childcare workers, our grocery store workers. Unfortunately, those are low-wage jobs that don’t have quality benefits, like healthcare coverage,” Solomon said.
Solomon said many service-sector jobs don’t offer teleworking options, making social distancing more difficult. Solomon said people of color rely more on public transportation than other groups, which also increases the likelihood of coming into close contact with people.
“I think it’s really important as we talk about not only the health implications but there’s also economic implications that work together to create even more harm for people of color, particularly black communities,” Solomon said.
Rev. Cozy Bailey, president of the Prince William NAACP, also expressed concern that African American workers are overrepresented in service-sector jobs where many workers are unable to risk losing a paycheck, even if it means putting themselves in situation where socially distancing is difficult.
“Frontline workers face tough choices between abstaining from work or risking exposure and there is an incredible high percentage of communities of color who are involved in those kinds of industries,” Bailey said.
Dr. Leigh-Ann Jones Webb, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Virginia, said having more complete data of all types, including socioeconomic and racial data, is key to determining where additional resources will be needed during the pandemic.
Jones Webb encouraged anyone who receives medical care for COVID-19 to include their race and ethnicity in any hospital paperwork.
“About 35% of people are not reporting their race or ethnicity, we don’t know why this is, if they don’t want to report or if it’s not deemed important to collect,” Jones Webb said. “Make sure that if you go in for a test or for hospitalization, you’re filling out the forms for that race and ethnicity data because it is important information.”
