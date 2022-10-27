Affordable housing, education, taxes and transparency are the top campaign issues cited by six candidates vying for three Manassas City Council seats on the ballot Nov. 8.
Republican incumbent Councilmembers Theresa Coates Ellis and Lynn Forkell Greene are trying to hold onto their seats and elect fellow Republican and political newcomer R. E. “Rick” Bookwalter to increase their party’s influence on the city council, which now has a 5-2 Democratic majority.
Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Councilman Ralph Smith is battling to keep his seat and is running alongside fellow Democrats Sonia R. Vasquez Luna and Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev. If their slate wins all three seats, Democrats will hold all seven city council seats.
Democrats have had a majority in the Manassas City Council since January 2019 after they captured two of three open seats in the November 2018 election.
In April 2023, Manassas turns 150. While it’s only been incorporated as a city since 1975, Manassas faces issues common to not only a mature city but every jurisdiction in Northern Virginia, including affordable housing, safe and secure neighborhoods, effective schools and efficient transportation and transit networks. The city is also facing economic challenges such as rising residential and personal property values as well as inflation and the fallout from the pandemic.
The two slates differ, however, on how to approach the big issues facing the city.
Democrats focus on education, affordable housing
In response to questions from the Prince William Times, all three Democratic candidates highlighted the importance of education and promised to continue working with the city’s school board to ensure that all kids in the City of Manassas get a quality public education.
Another common theme among Democrats is tackling the housing problem; all note the availability of affordable housing needs to be increased.
Smith, 78, who spent his career as an executive overseeing procedures for the Social Security Administration’s Hearings and Appeals Office, said he will work on issues that matter to both residents and businesses, including strengthening economic development, emphasizing tourism and providing support for local businesses. “We must ensure that we take care of Manassas,” he said.
Jagadev, 41, is a Manassas City Public Schools teacher and has also served on the Manassas City planning commission.
“As a CTE teacher at Osbourn High School and a sponsor of several student-run clubs, I work with the young people in our community,” Jagadev said.
He said he will work to enhance public safety services to make Manassas “even safer” and more livable. He also said that “strengthening public services to better meet the needs of Manassas residents,” would be a priority.
Vasquez Luna, 40, is serving her second term as business manager at the Laborers’ International Union of North America, LIUNA Local 572, which represents public service employees. Vasquez Luna said she will prioritize investing in infrastructure to expand local transportation options to reduce congestion.
Vasquez Luna is an immigrant from El Salvador and said ensuring city government is accessible to and represents all residents will be a priority.
“I am committed to fight for the rights of all and to make our government inclusive and responsive to the needs of all residents,” she said.
GOP candidates seek to reduce taxes, increase transparency
Both incumbents Ellis, 61, and Greene as well as Bookwalter, 62, who says he is a “fiscal conservative,” center fiscal responsibility in their campaign platforms. Ellis said she’s committed to fighting increased taxes and excess spending, while Greene said: “Taxpayers cannot afford, nor do they want, every project that is presented.”
The Republican slate also cited transparency as a priority. Both Greene and Bookwalter said they promote transparency in governance and believe in balance on the council and holding elected officials accountable. Ellis said she supports “election integrity that is fair and transparent.”
Ellis spent more than 30 years as a healthcare professional manager and operated a small business with her husband in Manassas. As an entrepreneur and a small business owner, Ellis said she will continue to support “strong economic development and redevelopment” policies that will attract “quality businesses, jobs and a workforce for increased revenue” to the city.
Greene, a project manager for a global consulting firm, says she is “still focused on community engagement, responsible growth and transparency.”
Greene said she also wants to protect the city’s “charm” and will focus on community engagement and inclusion.
“Ensuring that our public hearing process captures the will of the people is one of my top priorities,” she said.
Bookwalter served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years as a pilot and has flown for a major commercial airline for more than 30 years.
“Public safety is the top priority of our local government,” he said, adding that he “will work to ensure our first responders have the leadership and resources to maintain their excellence.”
Bookwalter also voiced concern about the city’s school system and said he’ll work with the city school board “to eliminate faddish ideologies, empower our teachers and get back to basics.”
Early voting has already begun at 9025 Center St. in Manassas. The last day for in-person early voting is Saturday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Cher Muzyk
