That faint “gobble, gobble” you’re hearing in the distance can only mean one thing: Thanksgiving is near! Both ACTS and SERVE are gearing up for their holiday programs, and your help is needed.
ACTS has already started “Share the Bounty,” formerly Operation Give Thanks/Operation Turkey, to make a holiday meal possible for its clients. The program runs through Nov. 11, and food donations are urgently needed. Visit https://bit.ly/ACTSSTB to learn how to support this important program. Volunteers ages 6-plus are needed Nov. 1 through 22 to assist with check-in, make Share the Bounty distribution bags and sort donations. Email scouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
SERVE is preparing for Operation Turkey, which will make a holiday meal happen for its vulnerable clients in greater Prince William. Please visit https://bit.ly/SERVEOPT to learn how you can help; email jwarren@nvfs.org for more information. Volunteers age 16 and older are needed to help sort/unload food and assemble food bags. Visit www.nvfs.volunteerhub.com/vv2/lp/opturkey to register, and email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more about volunteering.
The annual National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three greater Prince William locations: Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Prince William Medical Center and Sentara Lake Ridge. This is an excellent and safe way to dispose of unused meds, so they don’t fall into the wrong hands! Visit www.dea.gov/takebackday for more information.
Do you love wildlife? Animal Education and Rescue Organization (A.E.R.O.) has a variety of volunteer opportunities for volunteers ages 16 and up, including Wildlife transporter, licensed wildlife caregiver and licensed wildlife rehabber. Volunteers ages 18 and older are also needed to provide program support. It’s a wonderful opportunity to help sick and injured animals gain back their health so they can be returned to the wild. Visit www.aeroanimalrescue.org/volunteer/ for more information.
If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you. It is seeking an enthusiastic volunteer fundraiser age 18 or older to support its third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just two to three hours a week will help to make this a successful event, and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy. Email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more.
Help clean up Prince William: Bull Run Watershed Protectors are holding the Bull Run Watershed Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers/groups of all ages welcome! Meet at Walgreens parking lot, 10671 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas 20109. Volunteers will clean the stream valley behind Costco, across Lomond to Ashton Road and the shops/restaurants adjacent down to Walgreens at Sudley Manor Drive. If you care about the environment, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Click below to sign up or visit https://bit.ly/3yNOXBi.
Imagine being uprooted from your home country and landing in another country where you don’t speak the language or know the culture. That’s what many recent immigrants who have arrived here from Afghanistan and Ukraine are facing.
The hard-working staff at Catholic Charities Newcomer Services have lots of volunteer opportunities for interpreters (especially anyone who speaks the native languages of Afghanistan or Ukraine), mentors for school-age children, administrative support in their offices and instructors to teach ESOL, GED preparation and much more. Help immigrants get settled in the U.S. and gain confidence in their new homes. Email Lea Ann at volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn how you can help.
“Haul out the holly”: The 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., and lots of volunteers ages 18 and older are needed. Duties include staging the participants, answering spectators’ questions and keeping everyone safe so they can enjoy the parade. Volunteers are also needed for Santa Lights Manassas on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:15 p.m. You’ll feel all kinds of holiday spirit as you support this “Hometown Christmas” event. Email Volunteers@gmchristmasparade.org for more information.
Project Food needs volunteers (age 18 and older) to assist with food pickup and delivery on Monday and Thursday afternoons. You must have a car and be willing to lift items up to 25 pounds. For more information, please email Dave Edwards at dave@projectfooddmv.org or call 202-425-7841.
The SERVE Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of five to seven people who can prepare a home-cooked meal for residents experiencing homelessness. It has a particular need for meals on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – what a fantastic way to have a meaningful holiday, and this is a terrific opportunity for individuals, families or small groups. Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals; contact Julie at jrmartinez@nvfs.org or call 571-748-2674 to learn more.
Help feed food insecure families: SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21-plus to support its food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Just one day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need. Email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.