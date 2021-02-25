Local elected officials in Prince William County passed an ambitious set of clean energy targets last November with goals of sourcing 100% of its energy from renewable energy sources by 2035 and drastically reducing local greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.
But the resolution required no action or funding from the county. And while environmental groups lauded the resolution’s approval, many acknowledged it was only the first step in a much larger effort to reach those goals.
Now, with approval of the county’s next budget looming in April, activists are urging the board of county supervisors to create an office of energy and sustainability with dedicated staff and funding to help reach those goals. The office could be at the helm of creating a local climate action plan and helping to transition some county buildings to using solar energy. Without dedicated funding, activists say, the board's 2020 climate resolution will be reduced to “platitudes” and “empty promises.”
“If we do not invest in staff or consultants to do this crucial work, then the climate resolution passed last November will be reduced to empty words,” said activist Marilyn Karp at the board’s Feb. 16 meeting.
“We are asking that you put your money where your mouth is and invest in an office of energy and sustainability,” said Tiziana Bottino, executive director of the Greater Prince William Climate Action Network.
Until now, hiring new staff or creating an independent office to meet the county’s climate goals received little attention from Prince William County board members. But during the board’s Feb. 16 meeting, at-large Chair Ann Wheeler (D) raised the possibility of creating at least one new position in the upcoming budget.
Wheeler directed County Executive Chris Martino to investigate the issue and bring back a proposal to the board at a future meeting.
Climate activists in the county have specifically cited Fairfax’s office of environmental and energy coordination as a guide for what they would like to see in Prince William. The Fairfax office was created in 2020 and is funded with $1.1 million and staffed by 11 full-time employees, according to Fairfax budget documents.
The office is tasked with creating a community-wide climate action plan that outlines specific activities county agencies will undertake to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The office is also tasked with creating new land-use and “green building” policies to facilitate environmentally sustainable development.
The office’s director Kambiz Agazi said in an interview last week that the office is already taking steps to power government buildings in Fairfax County using solar. He said the county has partnered with three solar vendors who are examining county government and school facilities to determine what type of solar infrastructure can help reduce utility costs.
Agazi said the office has also expanded the county’s ability to address emerging climate resiliency issues like improving infrastructure against major rainstorms. Major storms are becoming more frequent across the eastern United States as a result of global warming, taxing stormwater infrastructure, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The creation of Fairfax’s office of environmental and energy coordination was the result of a decades long effort by community activists, the county and local elected officials, Agazi said. Prior to serving as head of the office, Agazi was Fairfax County’s lone environmental and energy coordinator for 20 years.
“This is not something that we dreamt up overnight,” Agazi said.
While the Prince William County elected officials have not discussed publicly any proposed action to create a sustainability office, several supervisors have taken steps to address the climate crisis at the local level.
Wheeler issued a staff directive last month to begin work on a climate action plan, and Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, issued a directive last summer to create an environmental sustainability commission. County staff have not provided an update on either directive, however.
Greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are causing temperatures to rise across the planet, and the increasing global temperature has been accompanied by changes in weather and climate, including more floods, droughts and intense rain, as well as more frequent and severe heat waves, according to the U.S. EPA.
Local activists said they hoped local elected officials would act urgently address the issue by devoting more funding to the county’s climate goals. But some say they are increasingly concerned that elected officials will not act during this year’s budget cycle.
“We are yet to see any action which shows honest commitment to those goals,” Bottino said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
