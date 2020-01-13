For Virginians, the process of selecting the president of the United States begins this week. Absentee voting kicks off Thursday for the Democratic primary.
Registered voters can request absentee ballots for Virginia’s March 3 presidential primary now. Visit www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal to fill out the necessary form. In some cases, the form can be submitted online. Some may need to mail the form to their voter registration office, which can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention during a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3 primary.
A list of the 20 reasons Virginia voters can cast an absentee ballot is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee.
In-person absentee voting will begin on Thursday, Jan. 16, Friday, Jan. 17, or Saturday Jan. depending on office hours and observation of state holidays. Information about your local office can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Other important dates to remember if voting in the March 3 Democratic Presidential Primary include:
● The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
● The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, Feb. 29.
● The deadline to return an absentee ballot by mail is on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.
Virginia voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID at their local voter registration office.
Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office. Find out more about Virginia’s voter ID requirements at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterid.
The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information to vote in the March primary is Monday, Feb. 10. More information on voter registration can be found online at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration.
For more information on the March 3 Virginia Democratic presidential primary or other election-related inquiries, go to vote.virginia.gov, send an email to info@elections.virginia.gov or call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745.
