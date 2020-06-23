The number of absentee ballot requests received by the Prince William County Office of Elections ahead of the Virginia’s June 22 primary elections is far higher than usual, and most of the absentee ballot requests have come from Democratic voters.
Of the 14,560 absentee ballot requests have been received by the Prince William County Office of Elections as of last Friday, 12,701 are from Democratic voters, about 87% of the total, while 1,859 were from Republican voters, about 13% of the total.
Prince William County Senior Deputy Registrar Matthew Wilson said the number of absentee ballot requests is likely “some kind of a record for a June primary” in Prince William County.
Wilson said that most absentee voters have sent their ballots through the mail. Based on absentee voting, turnout before election day will be at roughly 5%. June primaries, he said, typically draw about 20% of registered voters to the polls in Prince William.
Keith Scarborough, secretary of the Prince William County Electoral Board, said primary elections in Prince William County typically have only around 2,000 to 3,000 absentee voters depending on the cycle. Scarborough said the number of absentee ballot requests is “high for a primary because of the pandemic.”
Virginia’s state government is allowing all registered voters to vote absentee in the June primary to reduce crowding at polling stations with the aim of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Polling locations in Prince William County will be providing masks and adhering to social distancing rules.
Scarborough said that the disparity in absentee ballots between Democrats and Republicans was “unusual.” Normally, he said, “you would expect a closer breakdown between Democrats and Republicans.”
Scarborough said the high numbers of Democratic ballots cast likely the result of “competitive primaries” in the 1st and 11th Congressional Districts. In the 11th congressional district, Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly is facing primary challenger Zainab Mohsini, and in the 1st congressional district, Vangie Williams and Qasim Rashid are competing to run against Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.
Democrats in the City of Manassas are picking three candidates to run for City Council this fall. Incumbent City Councilmembers Mark Wolfe and Pam Sebesky are defending their seats, while newcomers Helen Zurita and Tom Osina are vying for the third seat up for re-election this year.
Three candidates – Alissa Baldwin, Daniel Gade and Thomas Speciale – are vying for the GOP Senate nomination. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in November.
Scarborough said this year’s GOP Senate primary has been quiet compared to past years.
“Frankly, the GOP Senate candidates haven’t been doing much campaigning,” Scarborough said.
Campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for political candidates all over the country, not least in Northern Virginia, which has been coronavirus hotspot since the pandemic was declared. Political signage, which typically dot the major thoroughfares throughout Prince William County, have been noticeably absent this primary season.
“It’s a very different environment due to the pandemic,” Scarborough said.
As of July 1, the rules on absentee voting in Virginia will change as new legislation passed by the General Assembly takes effect. A new law allows “no-excuse” absentee voting in Virginia up to 45 days before election day, meaning voters will be able to cast their ballots early even if they don’t have a reason, such as having to work outside the county on Election Day.
Scarborough said that with the new laws going into effect, the Prince William County elections office is expecting between 70,000 and 100,000 absentee ballots to be cast for the November general election.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
