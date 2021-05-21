About 65% of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

About 65% of Virginians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, as have more than 52,600 kids and teens between the ages of 12 and 15 – an age group that was approved to receive it only nine days ago.
The number means that about 12% of the 422,000 young Virginians between the ages of 12 and 15 have so far received their first dose, which has helped push the share of residents with at least one dose to 52%.
About 41% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state’s vaccination effort, said Friday the state is making “good progress” toward President Joe Biden’s goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccine to 70% of eligible U.S. residents by July 4.
Reaching the goal will require the state to administer about 8,000 shots a day between now and Independence Day, he said.
The average number of doses administered daily across the state peaked in early April at more than 83,000. The daily average is now about 49,000. Gone are the days when Virginia did not have enough vaccine to meet the demand. The state’s large vaccination centers are now administering vaccine to walk-ins – although appointments are still encouraged – and local health districts are now conducting pop-up vaccine clinics in areas where vaccination rates are lagging.
“We are taking a district by district – even census tract by census tract – look at what our vaccination rates are,” Avula said of the effort to pinpoint areas to target for vaccinations, Avula said.
In general, rates of vaccination are higher among older Virginians than they are among younger residents. Only about 40% of those between the ages of 16 and 30 have so far been vaccinated, Avula said.
State and local health department officials are taking vaccine on the road to make it more convenient for younger Virginians to get their shots. They are visiting job sites as well as bars and restaurants to reach those who haven’t yet found the time or inclination to seek out a vaccine, Avula said.
“It’s not that they don’t want to be vaccinated, they just haven’t felt compelled to go out of their way,” he said.
VDH officials have discussed offering incentives for Virginians to be vaccinated but have so far decided not to go that route. Officials would rather see residents get vaccinated for the personal and practical benefits, such as being protected from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, Avula said.
The ability to go without a mask once fully vaccinated – in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance as well as Gov. Ralph Northam’s revised Executive Order 72 – should also be sufficient incentive, Avula said.
Avula said he felt comfortable with the science behind the new CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people don’t have to mask in most circumstances.
“People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in many settings,” he said. “The data is really good. You are safe if you are vaccinated.”
But Avula acknowledged that those who remain unvaccinated will be at a greater risk in parts of the state with lower vaccination rates after May 28, when all of Virginia’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“If you are not vaccinated, you really do need to wear a mask to protect yourself and to protect others,” he said.
Regarding the need for COVID-19 booster shots, Avula said that he does not believe they will be needed until 2022 and likely would be administered by primary care physicians and pharmacies – much like flu shots – rather than through mass vaccination sites.
Doctors will know when it’s time for a booster based on researchers studies of the strength of COVID-19 antibodies over time as well as incidents of breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, he said.
As of Friday, May 21, a total of 223,470 residents of the Prince William Health District had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 175,637 were fully vaccinated.
In terms of percentages, about 37.3% of Prince William County residents are fully vaccinated, while about 47.5% of residents have had at least one dose.
In the City of Manassas, about 47.5% of residents have had at least one dose, while 36.4% are fully vaccinated. In Manassas Park, 42.3% of residents have had at least one dose, while 32.8% are fully vaccinated.
