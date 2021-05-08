About 3,500 vote in GOP’s ‘unassembled convention’ at the Prince William fairgrounds

About 3,500 local voters cast ballots at the Prince William County fairgrounds Saturday in the Virginia Republican Party’s “unassembled convention" held to select their party’s nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The number of participants fell about 30% short of the estimated 5,000 initially expected to participate from Prince William and Stafford counties as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Of those, about 1,514 were from Prince William County, according to Prince William Republican Committee Vice Chairman Willie Deutsch.
The turnout amounted to about 12% of the 28,379 voters from all four jurisdictions who turned out for the 2017 state-run primary, when the GOP picked Ed Gillespie to run for governor. Gillespie went on to lose to Gov. Ralph Northam by about 8 percentage points.
Polls were open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for pre-registered Republican delegates to vote via drive-through or in-person. By 6 p.m., the ballots had been packed and dispatched by courier to Richmond where they will be counted along with ballots from the other 38 voting locations throughout the commonwealth.
For the first time, the party used “ranked-choice” voting, which allowed delegates to rank each of the candidates according to their preference, and votes will be weighted according to each locality’s partisan leanings. As a result, state party officials expect the vote tallying to take several days to complete.
The vote-counting process will be live-streamed and protected by armed guards, party officials say.
Many who voted at the fairgrounds were enthusiastic about the new rules – and very few said they had any difficulty using ranked-choice voting.
Steven Rozsa, 48, a member of the Stafford County Republican Committee and a union grocery store worker in Lake Ridge, said he chose Del. Kirk Cox, R-66th, of Colonial Heights, as his first choice for governor and businessman Pete Snyder as his second choice.
“Ranked choice was a good thing in a way. But I wish it would have been a primary so we could get some more people out,” Rozsa said.
Rozsa said he considers himself working class, and “just below the poverty line.” For that reason, he said he liked Cox, a high school teacher, and Snyder, an entrepreneur. But he was skeptical about Glenn Youngkin who recently retired as the co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm.
“He’s a hedge fund guy, and that gives me pause,” Rozsa said.
Sergio de la Pena, a Mexican immigrant and U.S. Army colonel running for governor, made a stop at the fairgrounds at around noon to greet voters on their way to the polls. In an interview, de la Pena said the Republican Party needs to expand its voter base to include more Hispanic and Asian voters if it wants to win statewide races.
“If we want to win, we need to look at the demographic changes of this commonwealth. In Northern Virginia, we’re now 20% Hispanic and 17% Asian. We keep putting forth the same type of candidates and we keep losing,” de la Pena said.
The last Republican to win the governor’s mansion was Gov. Bob McDonnell who was elected in 2009.
Greg Nilges, 58, a retired Marine, voted for state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-11th, of Chesterfield County, as his first choice for governor and de la Pena as his second choice. Nilges said he voted for Chase because of her “staunch conservative” record.
“I’m a big supporter of Amanda Chase because she’s not establishment,” Nilges said. “She’s rock solid to the point where she’s had some of the establishment GOP not support her. I really like her for that. She’s in politics but she’s not trying to play political games.”
Nilges said he thought the process the Republican Party of Virginia is using is “a little confusing.”
Jerry Shea, 73, from Manassas, said he was voting for anti-establishment candidates. He voted for Snyder for governor. His son, who asked not to be named, voted for Chase as his first choice for governor and Snyder as his second.
“We’re Republicans. We’re not real happy with the old establishment RINO part of the party. They represent a really small and ever-decreasing group,” Shea said. “Someday they’ll be as extinct as mammoths.”
Democrats are choosing their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates via the June 8 state-run primary. Early, no-excuse absentee voting began April 23 and will run through Saturday, June 6.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
