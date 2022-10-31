Dominion Energy is reporting that about 3,000 Woodbridge residents were without power as of about 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
There's no word yet on the cause of the outage. Dominion Energy crews are still assessing the damage, according to Dominion Energy's power outage map, which can be found here.
The utility is reporting that the power will be restored between 11 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Areas without power include homes and businesses bordered by Richmond Highway and Featherstone and Farm Creek roads, south of Veterans Park.
Prince William County police are directing traffic at intersections where the stop lights are not working. Police have not yet responded to an email asking for information about the cause of the outage.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
