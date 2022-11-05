More than 48,000 Prince William County residents had cast an early ballot ahead of Tuesday's election, and more are expected to roll in today, which is the last day of in-person early voting before Election Day.

As of Saturday morning, 33,393 Prince William County voters had cast early ballots in person and another 15,033 absentee ballots had been received by the Prince William County Office of Elections, according to county Registrar Eric Olsen.

The numbers mean that about 16% of Prince William County's 295,029 registered voters have already voted in this year's contest. That appears to be slightly ahead of last year, when just under 40,000 voters had cast early ballots in Prince William County by Oct. 26, 2021.

More early votes are expected to be cast today, the last day of early voting in Virginia before Election Day.

Early voting is taking place today in seven locations around Prince William County and in Manassas and Manassas Park. (See box) County voters can go to any of the five early voting locations in the county. Manassas Park and City of Manassas voters must go to their respective offices of election.

Turnout in Virginia's mid-term elections has been between 41% and 59.5% over the last 10 years. During that timeframe, it was the lowest in 2014, when only 41.6% of voters cast ballots, and highest in 2018 at 59.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Across the state, voter turnout was 54.9% in 2021, when Virginia held elections for its top statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.

To cast a ballot today or on Tuesday, voters must bring an acceptable form of identification, which can be found here.

Those who want to vote in person on Tuesday can find their polling places here.

For the first time ever, Virginia voters do not have to be registered to vote before they head to the polls. Virginia now has same-day registration, which means voters can register to vote when they get to their polling place. They will cast a "provisional ballot," and their status as a qualified voter will be checked before their votes are counted.

Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com