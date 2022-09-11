Photo_News_data center rally_Petitions.jpg

Amberleigh Station resident Donna Gallant collects signatures on a petition to recall Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, during a protest against data centers planned for the Linton Hall corridor in Bristow.
Brian Fasing

Brian Fasin, of Amberleigh Station, protests the 18 to 22 data centers proposed around his neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Exhibits_News_data center rally_renderings.png

Renderings from Prince William County staff report for Devlin Technology Park 
Devlin technology park aerial from Roger Snyder

About 700 acres of data centers: The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval on July 27 of the "Devlin Technology Park" in Bristow. If approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the plan would allow up to 4.25 million square feet of data center space in seven to 11 different buildings on 270 acres near Linton Hall and Devlin roads in Bristow. Data centers have already been approved on the adjacent Hunter property.
site of Hunter property under rezoning for data centers aerial by Roger Snyder

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Sept. 7, 2021, to rezone a 196-acre site off Linton Hall Road and behind Piney Branch Elementary School for a new data center campus. The property was once slated for the failed "Stone Haven" residential development. 
map of data center from Chris Yung Elementary School

Map of 100-foot setback for data centers from Chris Yung Elementary School as presented in the Devlin Technology Park plan.
17_Pleickhardt _PWT_Data Center Protest_Doug Stroud Photography__S512684.jpg

Dr. Steven Pleickhardt, a Bristow dentist and resident of Amberleigh Station, implores fellow Prince William County residents to "wake up" to the data center development happening around the county and especially in Bristow.
Sign data Centers History has its eyes on you PWC_27_PWT_Data Center Protest_Doug Stroud Photography__S512660.jpg

Residents protest Bristow area data centers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.