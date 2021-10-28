Abortion, minimum wage, pandemic response divide 31st District House candidates

In one of Prince William County’s most competitive races for a local House of Delegates’ seat, a moderate Republican who says he supports COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public sector workers and K-12 students is challenging one of the commonwealth’s most progressive lawmakers.
Republican Ben Baldwin, a U.S. Marine veteran, is challenging Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D) in the 31st District, which includes parts of eastern Prince William and southern Fauquier counties.
Guzman, 48, is the first Latina immigrant ever to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019, she has championed progressive causes like paid sick leave for Virginia workers, immigration reforms such as driver’s privilege cards for undocumented residents and transitioning Virginia’s energy grid away from fossil fuels.
Baldwin, 35, is a financial advisor a Merrill Lynch. He has no legislative record but has taken moderate stances on issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental issues compared to other Prince William-area candidates.
Still, the two remain split on issues such as abortion access, raising the minimum wage, how best to recover from the pandemic and whether they would repeal a new law allowing public school officials to decide whether to report misdemeanor student offenses to local police.
COVID-19 recovery and vaccine requirements
Baldwin and Guzman both say they support requiring K-12 students and some workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Guzman said she would support a requirement for frontline and essential workers “who interact with the public everyday” to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing and would “strongly encourage” vaccine requirements for students and educators in K-12 public schools.
Baldwin said he supports a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Virginia’s public sector workers and public-school teachers and would encourage all K-12 students to receive the vaccine by the end of the school year if the federal government approves the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
But the candidates' plans for recovering from the pandemic are different. Baldwin said the best way to recover is to cut or lower Virginia’s gasoline tax and grocery tax that he said “hit working families in Virginia.” Baldwin said he would use the commonwealth’s record-breaking, $2.6 billion revenue surplus to fund those tax breaks.
“That is $2.6 billion of excess taxation taken from working families and businesses in Virginia. We can afford to let Virginians keep more of their own hard-earned money,” Baldwin said.
Guzman said supporting small businesses with financial assistance, safely re-opening schools and expanding access to affordable healthcare and paid sick leave would continue to be her top priorities, if re-elected. She said she had already voted to approve millions in funding for businesses and increased K-12 school funding to help them re-open safely.
“Building back better from the pandemic is my top priority. State lawmakers can support small business recovery, as the House of Delegates has already successfully provided $400 million in funds for businesses to survive and thrive as we recover from COVID-19,” Guzman said.
Abortion access
Guzman has been a supporter of expanding access to abortion and reproductive healthcare in Virginia since taking office 2017 and has been endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia in 2017, 2019 and again in 2021. Guzman said in an interview that she fully supports “the right to choose.”
"I had a child as a teenager, but that was my choice to make. I do not think it is the responsibility of legislators to be interfering in private medical decisions between individuals and their doctors,” Guzman said.
Baldwin said he supports banning abortion past 20 weeks in Virginia with “reasonable exceptions such as rape, incest, and to prevent the death of the mother.”
Most Republican candidates running for Prince William County-area state House seats have said they support enacting some abortion restrictions in Virginia but have offered different responses about how restrictive they should be. Republican candidates Chris Stone, who is challenging Del. Danica Roem (D) in the 13th District, and Tim Cox, who is challenging Briana Sewell in the 51st District, both support a total ban on abortion in Virginia, according to candidate surveys published by the Prince William-Manassas Family Alliance.
Minimum wage
Baldwin said he is opposed to raising Virginia’s minimum wage and instead favors “market-based solutions to wages,” noting that a restaurant chain in his neighborhood recently raised their starting wage above $15 an hour.
“The market is already adjusting to reflect wage demand, and we need to allow it to continue,” Baldwin said.
The Virginia General Assembly voted in 2020 to increase the commonwealth’s minimum wage incrementally to $15 by 2026. The minimum wage increased from the federal minimum of $7.25 to $9.50 in May 2021. It is scheduled to increase again in January 2022 to $11.
Guzman, who voted in favor of the increase, said “Virginians working full-time should not be living in poverty.”
“Here in northern Virginia, we know that $7.25 is not a livable income. We want parents to have one job, so they can spend time with their children and not juggle two to three separate jobs to compile an income,” Guzman said. “Virginia is one of the wealthiest states in the country. We can afford to provide a stable living for everyone.”
Environmental issues
Baldwin is among conservatives who acknowledge climate change is real and supports transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. But Baldwin also said in recent debate that he supports generating power from natural gas, a greenhouse-gas-emitting energy source, and in a separate interview said the number and size of solar facilities sited in Virginia should be limited to avoid clear-cutting forests.
Baldwin said the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the omnibus energy bill enacted in 2020 that outlines a path to zero carbon emissions by 2050, is “a disaster for Virginia families,” citing potential increases to residential utility bills. State regulators projected in 2020 the plan could increase utility costs for Dominion ratepayers $800 annually by 2030.
If elected, Baldwin said he would like to amend the VCEA to “restore oversight for the State Corporation Commission on utility rates” and “limit average increases on residential bills.”
Guzman is a supporter of the VCEA. She said she was proud of the strides the General Assembly has made to protect the environment and create a path to 100% renewable energy since 2020. Guzman said the impacts of climate change in Virginia are already being felt along the coastline where sea-level rise is causing more frequent flooding.
“Increasing renewable energy production creates good paying jobs, provides a way for Virginians to pay less for utilities, and helps ensure we have a healthy planet to pass on to our children and grandchildren,” Guzman said. “Climate change repercussions will be a reality for Virginia. We know that we are deeply at risk due to sea level rise.”
Guzman said “keeping utility costs affordable is a top priority,” citing a recent settlement between the SCC, Attorney General Mark Herring and Dominion Energy that will likely see the energy giant returning $330 million to residential customers in the coming years.
Herring and state regulators allege Dominion took in more than $1 billion in excess profits between 2017 and 2020.
Reporting certain student crimes to police
Baldwin has criticized a bill backed by Guzman in 2020 that allows school principals not to report student offenses that could be deemed misdemeanors to local police. It was one of several new laws championed by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-9th, of Richmond, that aimed to address racial disparities in school punishment.
Black and Hispanic students are arrested and referred to police at disproportionately higher rates than their white peers, according to mounting research and reporting on the issue.
The bill, House Bill 257, recently became a flashpoint in the Virginia governor’s race after a 15-year-old boy was accused and later charged of sexually assaulting a girl in a bathroom at Broad Run High School in Loudoun County last May. The same teen is alleged to have sexually assaulted another girl in October after being transferred to another Loudoun County high school while awaiting trial for the first assault.
After the incident became public, some elected officials and political candidates, including Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin and Baldwin, have said they want to repeal McClellan’s bill, even though Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Department has said both incidents were reported to their officers.
Baldwin said the new law “made our schools less safe.”
Guzman responded that she found it “despicable” that some Republican candidates are attempting to “mislead the public and politicize this event.”
“In the tragic incident in Loudoun County, the crime was reported to the sheriff, following protocol, and unrelated to the outlines of HB 257,” Guzman said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
