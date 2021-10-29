Abortion access splits candidates in competitive 40th District state House race

Abortion access has become a flashpoint in one of Virginia’s most competitive House of Delegates races less than a week before the Nov. 2 election, and as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule on a Texas law banning abortion past six weeks.
The 40th District includes parts of southern Fairfax and Prince William, areas typically more conservative than both counties as a whole. The seat is currently represented by Del. Dan Helmer (D), a U.S. Army reservist and small businesses owner who lives in Fairfax. He is being challenged by Republican Harold Pyon, a U.S. Army veteran and patent attorney who lives in Clifton.
Helmer, 40, is an advocate for keeping abortion legal in Virginia and has supported legislation to expand access women’s reproductive health. Pyon, 68, appears to be in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a woman’s right to have an abortion without government interference, while leaving specific regulations up to the states.
Those differences were highlighted in a Sunday, Oct. 24 forum at Olam Tikvah Synagogue in Fairfax County when Helmer sparred with Mike Ginsberg, a member of the state GOP central committee, who acted as a proxy for Pyon, who did not attend. Pyon did not respond to emailed questions, phone calls or requests for interviews for this article prior to deadline and has not personally participated in any candidate forums or debates.
Ginsburg, speaking for Pyon, said Roe v. Wade is “a constitutional mistake that has deformed our politics over the last 40 years,” and that the decision to allow abortion “would be best left to the states.”
“The notion that one locality might not want abortion and one locality might, I think would turn down the boiler on this issue greatly. We’re not going to go back to a situation where [in] the entire country, abortion is going to be illegal. We’ll have localities, some will be more restrictive and some will be less restrictive,” Ginsburg said.
Helmer responded that he would ensure that Virginia women “make their own healthcare decisions,” if he is re-elected. The issue is personal for Helmer, who said his wife has a heart condition that means she could die if she were pregnant.
“Today in Texas, a woman in my wife’s position could not even know she is pregnant, and her life at risk because of the onerous restrictions that have been put in place on abortion,” Helmer said. “…You’ve heard today from [Pyon’s] proxy that he will not stand up for a woman’s right to make her own health decision.”
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments challenging the Texas law, Senate Bill 8, on Monday, Nov. 1, the day before Election Day. The law bans abortion in Texas past six weeks – often before a woman knows she pregnant. If it is allowed to stand, critics say it will effectively overrule Roe v. Wade.
The 40th District is seen as one of the most competitive House races in the commonwealth this year. The district flipped Democratic in 2019 for the first time since the 1990s, and Republicans see an opportunity to retake the seat.
Virginia will head to the polls on Nov. 2 to vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Pyon is running on issues like “fully re-opening schools,” reducing traffic congestion in Northern Virginia, aiding small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing to fully fund Virginia police agencies, according to his website.
Helmer has advocated for expanding access to Medicaid, lowering prescription drug prices, protecting voting rights and expanding early voting access in Virginia. He has also supported laws restricting gun ownership for some Virginians like universal background checks and “red flag” laws that allow police to remove firearms from individuals deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Helmer responded to emailed questions about whether he supports requiring people be to vaccinated against COVID-19, and how he intends to help Virginia rebound from the pandemic. Helmer said he requires both campaign staff and employees at his business to be vaccinated, and supports vaccine requirements for some workers in Virginia.
“We can’t get past this pandemic if we don’t trust the scientists, and I support schools requiring vaccines for teachers [and] government employers requiring vaccines and requirements for healthcare workers,” Helmer said.
As for COVID-19 vaccinations for K-12 students, Helmer said he supports leaving the decision to public health officials and “out of the hands of politicians.”
“We require vaccines today for measles and polio for K-12 students because of the determinations of these public health officials, and the same process should govern the COVID-19 vaccine,” Helmer said.
Early voting is underway in Virginia. The last day to cast an early ballot is Saturday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 2.
