After no one came forward to claim the 15 domestic rabbits that were left to fend for themselves on a vacated property in Manassas last week, the Prince William County Animal Shelter listed all of the bunnies for adoption Tuesday. One lucky male bunny was already adopted first that morning, officials said.
While the goal of the Prince William County Animal Control Bureau is always to reunite pets with their owners, none of the bunnies were claimed during the 10-day waiting period that followed their rescue from a property on Centreville Road that had recently been sold. The new owner contacted the shelter when he found the 15 rabbits.
“No further information or leads have been gathered regarding the previous ownership of these rabbits,” Anthony Cleveland, chief of Prince William County Police Department’s Animal Control Bureau Division, said Tuesday.
All the bunnies are adult, large-breed rabbits weighing between 8 and 12 pounds. Shelter manager Suzette Kapp said that each bunny received a thorough health check from a veterinarian, and no health issues were identified. Also, ultrasounds were performed on all of the female bunnies and no confirmed pregnancies were identified, she said.
All of the bunnies continue to be housed in the new animal shelter’s flex room where they are comfortable as they wait for their new families. Potential adopters will be escorted to the flex room to see the bunnies, Kapp said.
A shelter volunteer conducted a photo session with each bunny and took professional pictures to help them find homes. Shelter staff posted the new pictures with and listings for each bunny on the shelter’s Petfinder page today.
Kapp said that shelter staff examined all of the bunnies and based on their size and what they look like, took educated guesses as to the breed of each bunny and included that information on each of the bunny’s Petfinder listings.
While the Easter season is quickly approaching, Kapp reminds potential adopters to consider the decision carefully before adopting one of the bunnies for the holiday.
“Bunnies are a lot of work. We do not recommend adopting a bunny for Easter,” she said, noting that domestic rabbits are very social animals and require extensive care and a long-term commitment because they live eight to 10 years, on average.
Kapp said that the shelter’s adoption fee for domestic rabbits is $5. She said that getting the bunny spayed or neutered is not required like it is for dog and cat adoptions, but it is always recommended. The shelter will provide all bunny adopters with information about how to obtain a reduced-cost spay or neuter procedure for bunnies adopted from the shelter.
Kapp said that shelter staff is doing “the best we can to find suitable homes for all of the bunnies.”
The animal shelter invites community members who are ready for the commitment adopting a bunny requires, to visit the county’s Petfinder page at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/va/manassas/prince-william-county-animal-shelter-va331/ or visit the shelter in person at 14807 Bristow Road in Manassas. The shelter is open from Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com.
