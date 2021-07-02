AAA: A record-breaking 1.3 million will travel in the D.C. area over the long weekend

More than 1.3 million Washington, D.C. area residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home at some point during this long holiday weekend, an increase of more than 70% from last year. The expected volume is poised to set a new local record for the Fourth of July holiday period, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The timing of the holiday over a long weekend – as well as a pent-up desire to see family and friends after a year’s worth of coronavirus restrictions – is driving the increase in travel, the automobile association says.
Because the Fourth of July falls on Sunday, the federal day off will be observed on Monday, July 5. As a result, nearly 600,000 federal workers and federal contractors in the national capital area, as well as most state, county and city workers, will have an extended weekend.
About 93% of those leaving home will do so by car. Travelers began hitting the road in bigger numbers for the long weekend on Thursday, July 1, and the worst congestion might already be over, according to a AAA-Mid-Atlantic press release.
The “worst corridor” of congestion in the Washington, D.C. region is southbound Interstate 95 between Va. 234 and Va. 3 in Fredericksburg. The area was forecast to be 30% above normal capacity between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, the release said.
In general, traffic is expected to be about 15% above normal over the holiday weekend, and drivers around major metro areas can expect “significantly more delay,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst for INRIX, said in the AAA-Mid-Atlantic press release.
“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day,” Pishue said.
Daily worst and best times to travel
For those heading to the Maryland and Delaware beaches, the motto “go early and stay late” could be the best advice for the weekend, AAA says.
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the best times to travel the Bay Bridge over the holiday weekend are:
- Friday, July 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 3 – before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Sunday, July 4 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Monday, July 5 – before 6 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting all HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway on Monday, July 5, according to the release.
Along the I-66 corridor, the best and worst travel times are as follows over the weekend.
- Friday, July 2: best time: before noon; worst time: between 4-5 p.m.
- Saturday, July 3: best time: after 2 p.m.; worst time: between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Sunday: free flow expected
- Monday, July 5: best time: before 1 p.m.; worst time: between 4-5 p.m.
For more about holiday travel from AAA-Mid-Atlantic, click here.
