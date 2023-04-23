Photo_News_injured eagle released_first flight.jpg

A bald eagle found injured and grounded on a Nokesville farm in early February spent 75 days in treatment at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia. She was released back in Nokesville on Thursday, April 20.

 Doug Stroud
Photo_News_Injured eagle released_carrier.jpg

The carrier used to transport the now fully recovered eagle back to Nokesville.
Photo_News_injured eagle released_out of the box.jpg

A member of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center staff releases the eagle from her carrier at the Valley View Cemetery in Nokesville.
Photo_News_injured eagle release_takeoff.jpg

The once injured eagle takes flight.
Photo_News_injured eagle released_and she's off.jpg

And she's off! The fully recovered bald eagle was released back into the wild this past week after a 75-day stay at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. The eagle was found injured and grounded on a Nokesville farm back in February.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.