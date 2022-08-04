It’s only been open for about two weeks, but the new Benny’s in Old Town Manassas is already drawing fans from across Northern Virginia looking for a slice of nostalgia served in a huge, 28-inch pizza pie.
Nick Michael, 26, made the drive to Benny’s from Fairfax during the restaurant’s opening weekend. Michael went to college at Virginia Tech and missed visiting the Benny’s in Blacksburg. After seeing that the Manassas location was opening on social media, he said he couldn’t wait to eat Benny’s “legit jumbo slice.”
Manager Julio Bernal, who also manages Benny Vitale’s in Fredericksburg, said he regularly had Northern Virginia customers driving south for a slice asking, “When are you opening a location in NOVA?”
Bernal said the owner of both locations, Kyle Kerivan, had been on the lookout for a location in Manassas for a long time.
“We’ve always looked for something up here. It is really expensive, so it’s very challenging,” Bernal said, adding: “Manassas was always in the back of our heads for years. And then we finally found the right spot.”
Benny Capolago’s is the first Benny’s in Northern Virginia. During their opening weekend July 13 and 14, Benny’s was so busy there was a line outside the front door at times, and the kitchen ran out of food and had to close early on Sunday, Bernal said.
“Everyone knew when we were going to open, so that was pretty cool,” he added.
Benny’s is known for its humongous 28-inch New York-style pizza. Benny’s website says it’ll feed two families. If asked, Benny’s will double-cut the slices so the pie will have 16 large slices instead of eight huge slices.
Bernal said lots of people are coming into Benny Capolago’s to reminisce about grabbing a famed “Virginia slice” and a beer at Benny’s back when they were in college.
“Every day, I hear people talk about the really famous locations in the major college towns. Lots of people mention Blacksburg, Radford, JMU -- it’s like they’re all connected and it’s cool,” Bernal said.
Benny Capolago’s is one of 17 locations across Virginia, most of which are in college towns. The chain also has restaurants in five other states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.
Each Benny’s has a different last name, a strategy that ties each restaurant to its locale while also protecting the identity of the restaurants’ namesake: a man named Benny (short for Benedito). Benny was an Italian immigrant who lived in Brooklyn, New York but was forced to move to a small town on Virginia’s eastern shore “due to unknown circumstances,” according to Benny’s website.
Benny “was a man of compassion, dedication and good taste” who spent his youth cooking at Tiro A Segno, the century-old Italian gun club in Manhattan, where he worked “under countless Italian chefs and served a generation of city leaders and cultural icons.” After moving to Virginia, he made pizza for his neighbors out of a brick oven he built off his back porch, the website says.
The name Capolagos is a nod to the train tracks that run through the City of Manassas. Capolagos is the name of a terminal along a train route that runs between Italy and Switzerland. Benny Capolagos is tucked into a storefront at 9209 Center St., right next to Harris Pavilion.
Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said she is very happy Benny’s chose to open in downtown Manassas.
“The income they are bringing into Manassas is wonderful. They’re bringing in so many people from all over because everybody was waiting, and they finally got here,” she said.
There’s just one hitch with Benny’s immediate success: the gigantic pizza boxes.
“They’re so big they won’t fit into our trash cans. People are going to have to find a receptacle because they are leaving them all over our pavilion,” Davis-Younger added.
Still, she said the city will figure it out.
“The pizzas are 28 inches! We didn’t have that,” she added. “So Benny’s is bringing something totally new. What a problem to have, right?”
Benny Capolago’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. The restaurant hopes to eventually stay open later and are hiring for all positions, Bernal said.
Bernal said there’s no secret to Benny’s success across Virginia.
“It’s pretty straightforward. Pizza by the slice. Cool atmosphere. Great music. And great customer service.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
