These are the things Walter Howell has missed the most since the pandemic turned life at his Manassas assisted living facility upside-down last March: visits with family, getting out “to see what the world looks like” and playing bingo.
That’s why Howell, 99, said he wanted to be first in line to get a COVID-19 vaccination when they were offered to residents of Novant Health UVA Health System’s Caton Merchant House last week.
“I feel I’m the oldest, and if I could take it, anybody could take it,” Howell said.
A few hours after his arm was poked with a syringe filled with the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, Howell said he hardly felt a thing.
“It was mild compared to some [shots] I got when I was in the service and we were going into the islands,” said Howell, a World War II Navy veteran who served in Guam. “We took plenty of shots, and some of them hurt. This was mild.”
Howell, a native of Long Island, N.Y., came to live at the Novant Health UVA Health System’s Caton Merchant House a few years ago to be closer to family. He said he’s happy there and has made many friends.
But life has been different since the pandemic began 10 months ago, he says. Residents were mostly relieved to begin receiving the vaccine last week and consider it “a light at the end of a tunnel,” said Caton Merchant House Executive Director Mandy Dickinson.
“They are very appreciative that we’re able to offer them shots,” Dickinson said. “They’re hopeful now.”
Because residents of skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities are so vulnerable to complications from the COVID-19 and have made up a tragically large part of the nation’s death toll, they are in the top priority group for receiving the vaccine.
The federal government hired two national pharmacies – CVS and Walgreens – to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff separately from the state-run vaccination efforts to ensure they received their shots in a timely manner.
But despite that exclusive treatment, it’s still taking weeks to vaccinate nursing homes and assisted living facilities residents. That’s why the Novant Health UVA Health System, which owns and operates Caton Merchant House, decided to use its own supply to vaccinate the Caton Mechant House residents.
Waiting for the national pharmacies likely would have taken “a couple of months,” said Halley Goldin, a Novant Health UVA Health System spokeswoman.
“This has all taken a lot longer than we thought,” Goldin said last week. “A lot of things have been delayed, and it’s moving a lot slower.”
Novant Health UVA Health System has been vaccinating its staff at the two local hospitals it owns -- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center – since the vaccine was first released in December.
Life under COVID-19 restrictions
Dickinson said it’s been a long 10 months at Novant Health UVA Health System’s Caton Merchant House. Although the facility has avoided an outbreak, the virus has upended life for its mostly older residents in many ways.
Back in March, the facility suspended congregate dining, group activities and all outside visitors in an effort to keep the deadly virus at bay.
Residents were brought their meals in their individual apartments and group activities canceled.
“The hardest part for me is the family members who haven’t been able to see their loved ones in person or touch their loved ones in person,” Dickinson said.
In August, when there were lower rates of community spread, Caton Merchant House brought back some family visits. They allowed residents to schedule 20- to 40-minute meetings with loved ones, but only if they sat in a special area and sat separated by plexiglass partitions.
They also reinstated congregate dining but modified it to allow only two residents at tables large enough for 10 and spaced far apart. That continued through Christmas but has since been suspended again because of rising levels of community spread and because they had a staff member test positive, Dickinson said.
Now, everyone is back to spending most of their days in their rooms, coming out only to retrieve their mail.
“It’s confusing for some of them because it disrupts their daily routines,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson said she has worked with seniors for 27 years, first in the kitchen, then in activities and now as an executive director. The most surprising thing for her about the pandemic, she said, is how much more difficult it has been to care for the residents without help from their family members.
“It really takes a village to take care of the residents and you realize how much the families help, either with paying residents’ bills, picking up their medication, etc.,” she said.
Still, she said she’s especially proud of all her staff has done to keep the residents safe and well cared for.
We would not be where we are with not having any residents with COVID-19 if it weren’t for the efforts of the entire team,” she said. “Our facility leaders and team members had to make sacrifices and be diligent with social distancing, handwashing, and masking inside and outside of work to keep the facility free from respiratory illness. I am beyond appreciative of the respect that the leaders and every team member has for their roles.”
Dickinson said she’s not sure how or when things will change after residents complete their two-dose series, but she’s hoping for brighter days ahead.
“I don’t see any immediate changes but we’ll see. We’ll keep a close eye on the community spread and whatever the government puts out, whatever their guidance is,” she said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
