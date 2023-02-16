Deborah Gregoire, of Bristow, says being a foster parent is something she’s always wanted to do – ever since she herself was a child. It’s a goal she’s fulfilling in a big way. Since 2019, she and her husband, Marcus, have fostered more than 70 children through Youth For Tomorrow.
In the past year, the couple has taken only unaccompanied migrant children, often opening their home to up to four kids at a time.
“Our house is like a revolving door,” says Gregoire, 51. Kids can arrive just a couple hours after a phone call and stay from one night to two months.
The Gregoires (pronounced greg-war) don’t speak Spanish, but that hasn’t stopped them from communicating and bonding with their foster kids.
“We play a lot of Uno and use Google translator,” she says, demonstrating that simple question, “¿Como se dice?” while pointing to an object, is a great way to help kids feel like they’re teaching the couple Spanish while also helping the kids with their English.
“We’re the waiting room,” says Gregoire. “So, we try to make their stay with us as comfortable as possible.”
Youth For Tomorrow, a nonprofit in Bristow, is primarily a group home and private school for at-risk kids. But for more than a decade, it’s also served as a shelter and a foster care agency for hundreds of migrant children, most of whom traveled to the U.S. on their own from parts of Central and South America.
In 2012, YFT received a bipartisan request to help the rising number of unaccompanied minors. To date, YFT has assisted more than 4,700 children from 27 countries, some of whom arrived impoverished, fled violence in their home countries or were at high risk of abuse or trafficking.
In 2020 alone, YFT placed 241 migrant children in local foster homes, according to its annual report. That number has been “steadily increasing” each year since, said Andrea Fontana, YFT’s assistant treatment foster care supervisor.
YFT is continually looking for families like the Gregoires to serve as foster parents for both migrant and domestic children, said Jermaine Johnson, YFT’s vice president of community-based services.
Johnson said he has worked with foster youth for more than 20 years, “and we’ve never had enough foster families.”
As of late 2022, YFT had about 30 foster families on its roster, Johnson said.
Most unaccompanied migrant children travel to the U.S. with plans to settle with a relative or a family friend who will serve as their guardian. Foster homes are needed so children have a place to stay while U.S. immigration officials perform all the necessary identity and background checks to ensure each child’s ultimate destination is a safe one, which Gregoire said can be “a process.”
On average, the kids remain in their foster homes for about three to four weeks.
Having to stay with an unfamiliar family after a long and often difficult journey isn’t easy for the kids, she said.
“We’re seeing them on some of their worst days,” she said, noting that some of the children have experienced trauma and tragedies. Gregoire said she has found that doing seemingly simple things, like taking nature walks, helps kids feel a sense of comfort in a place where everything is foreign.
Helping the children feel safe is a big part of Gregoire’s job, from what she describes. “They’re not always sure what to make of us,” she says. Some open up quickly, like the girls who called them “Señor Papa and Mama Elsa,” she says, pointing to her long, blonde hair, which resembles that of the famous character from the movie Frozen. And some are reserved until their last days at the couple’s home.
The Gregoires give the children ample access to healthy foods because many have suffered severe food scarcity. They also make a conscious effort to respect their personal space and read body language to avoid triggering trauma.
“I’ve rocked many a child to sleep at night … nights are hard,” she says empathetically. Even children who are “too old to rock” almost always accept her offer to stay with them until they fall asleep.
Gregoire has also developed a routine for her foster kids when it’s time for them to leave their home, which involves making sure all their clothes are clean and neatly packed in a suitcase with a fresh toothbrush tucked inside. She also gives them a stuffed animal, so each child has something that belongs to them for their journey forward.
“We want the kids to leave with dignity,” she said.
Gregoire said she remembers vividly how her first two foster children arrived in 2008. The U.S. born girls, now 23 and 21, came with dirty clothes, three used toothbrushes and their shoes jumbled together into a used grocery bag. The older girl was wearing hand-me-down boys’ underwear, Gregoire said.
“When your underwear doesn’t fit, it’s a rough day,” she added, empathetically.
Not wanting other children to endure the same, Gregoire said she ensures that every child who comes to their home receives and leaves with new undergarments, socks and seasonally appropriate clothing that fits.
After fostering the girls for six months, the Gregoires filed for adoption. “Parental rights had already been terminated prior to them coming to us,” said Gregoire. In 2012, the couple adopted a third daughter, now 11, who enjoys playing with the children the family continues to welcome into their home, Gregoire said.
Gregoire attributes much of her and her husband’s success to “having a good network of people.” On many occasions, neighbors and strangers have made donations such as clothes, stuffed animals, suitcases and backpacks – even at a moment’s notice. (She keeps an ample stash on hand.)
Prior to fostering children, Gregoire was a kindergarten teacher. She still teaches piano lessons on the side. She also recently became a grandmother and intends on helping as much as possible with the baby while remaining a foster mom.
With more than 407,000 U.S. children in the foster care system, there’s a tremendous need for people to open their homes and give kids “a safe place to land” until they can be reunified with their families, Gregoire said.
When people ask if they plan to keep the migrant children, she says she tells them: “Our goal is reunification—we don’t collect kids.”
She does, however, develop deep bonds with some of the children and said it can be hard when they leave, adding: “They’re worth getting attached to.”
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.