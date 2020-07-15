The Prince William County School Board is continuing to debate its plans for reopening school this fall after an initial motion to allow students to attend school in person two days a week failed in a tie vote.
The plan, dubbed the 50% model, was the option the school board tentatively agreed to last week in a unanimous straw vote.
But as school board members discussed the plan tonight, some conceded that reservations about the safety of the plan -- and especially the safety to teachers and staff -- gave them pause.
Voting against the plan were School Board members Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Vice Chair Loree Williams (Woodbridge), Adele Jackson (Brentsville) and Lisa Zargarpur (Coles).
School Board members voting in favor of the plan included Board Chair Babur Lateef (At Large), Justin Wilk (Potomac), Jen Wall (Gainesville) and Diane Raulston (Neabsco).
The tied vote means the motion failed. The board recessed for a break and will resume their debate. The board must come to some agreement on plans for the coming year before the end of tonight's meeting for schools to open by Tuesday, Sept. 8, said Superintendent Steven Walts.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
